FRANKLIN, Ind. — For Defiance College football, while the offense and the points have continued to pile up, unfortunately the wins that not come with it but the Yellow Jackets are hoping that changes in a trip to Franklin this Saturday.
Coming off a 55-35 loss to Mount St. Joseph (5-0, 2-0 HCAC) that saw Defiance (0-5, 0-2 HCAC) score 21 points and put up 217 yards of offense in the fourth quarter, head coach Bill Nickell and crew are hoping to carry that momentum into this week.
“It’s encouraging,” Nickell said of his offense. “We are going to try and keep our guys inthe best places to make plays but what is most encouraging is that we continue to get better on both sides of the football, even though it’s not necessarily showing up in the win column.”
Part of that building momentum in the fourth quarter was a nice quarter of play from freshman quarterback Jehlani Warren who started in the first game of his career after previous starter Jordan Ambrose went out with a shoulder injury the week prior and Seth Pearson finished out the game.
“We compete at every position each week and the guy that earns it will be the starter,” Nickell said. “We felt like Jelani gave us the best chance to to go out there and win the game. The other guys did a really good job, Jehlani just did a little bit better.”
Warren went 12-of-16 for 161 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the opening start and will more than likely get the start this week barring any developments in practice.
Warren also led the team in rushing as well, carrying the ball 31 times for 115 yards, constantly bing used as a crutch in the run game for the Yellow Jackets.
Their starting running back Tyshaun Freeman returned from injury this week and found the endzone twice, running for 45 yards on 11 carries. Freeman leads the team in rushing on the season with 297 yards, three scores, and a 4.4 yards per carry average which are all team bests.
“Right now getting guys healthy is key,” Nickell said. “We are a little dinged up so if we need to run him, we are going to do that. That is one of the things that makes him special is he is able to run like a running back but he is a very good quarterback as well. He’s a really good weapon for us.
At receiver, Tawann Rome still leads the team despite only catching one pass in each of the last two contests. He has 337 yards and four scores on 17 receptions on the year. He just had one catch for 18 yards a week ago.
Nickell believes the film on Rome in the first few weeks didn’t help him, with teams forcing the Yellow Jackets to use other receivers, but know that for this offense to keep working the way it has they need to keep the threat of Rome alive.
“That's the thing about defensive football is that they take something away and they give something up and DJ Clark stepped up and he became our weapon,” Nickell said of Da’Realyst Clark who had three catches for 80 yards and score against MSJ. “That being said we’re going to find ways get Rome the football. We need to get him the football more. But he’s obviously earned that respect to where he’s going to be double teamed a lot.”
Several receivers have been able to do some damage for the Jackets this season with three others totaling at least 100 yards on the season. Machari Bighams is second on the team with 157 yards on 12 catches while Michael Martin has 148 yards and a score on 13 catches. Clark has 137 yards on nine catches. Clark also returned a kickoff for a touchdown last week as well.
This week, going up against a Franklin team (2-3, 2-0 HCAC) that is tied for 30th in Division III with three sacks per game, the Jackets will need to be firing on all cylinders to give their young quarterback room to work. Defiance gave up 10 sacks a week ago.
“The offensive line has got to play better but it’s everybody’s responsibility to protect the quarterback, including the quarterback,” Nickell said. “If you look at that defense their middle linebacker (Kody) Wilkinson is the heart of their defense. He’s fourth in the conference in tackles (37). He’s a physical dude and he’s a leader on that defense. And on the defensive line (Jireh) Ojata is a stud. He’s leading the confernce in tackles for loss (7.5) and he’s going to get after us if we let him.”
Defiance will be coming into the game starting their fifth different starting lineup at offensive line on the season.
The Yellow Jackets are fifth in the HCAC with 22 points per game and sixth in yards per game with 356. They are next to last in scoring defense, giving up 48 points per game. But are fifth in yards given up per game with 450.
On the offensive side for the Grizzlies they are averaging 32 points per game 45.5 points per game in their last two HCAC wins over Bluffton (37-27) and Anderson (54-14).
Kai Ross leads them offensively with 1,279 passing yards, 12 passing scores and four interceptions on a 62% completion rate. He has multiple threats to go to with Jarrett Gibson totaling 383 yards on 37 catches for three scores and Spencer Wright catching 20 balls for 232 yards and a score. Dylan McKinney has been their big play threat averaing 21 yards per catch on 14 catches for 290 yards and four scores. McKinney is 39th in Division III in yards per catch.
“When you watch these guys on film, they play hard, they’re disciplined and just being able to see that in a team stands out,” Nickell said. “Offensviely they have quite a few weapons and are pretty explosive. They have three receivers that are at the top of the conference, their quarterback is number two or three in every statistical category and their running back is two in the conference as well.”
Garrett Cora leads the team in rushing with 523 yards and three scores on 83 carries and has proven very difficult to bring down at the line of scrimmage, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. No one else on the team has more than 100 rushing yards.
Overall, Defiance is 4-19 all-time against Franklin and lost 16-straight meetings dating back to their 38-23 win over the Grizzlies in 2005.
