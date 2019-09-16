HOLLAND, Mich. — Defiance College football continued their stretch of trips north on Saturday as they took on a talented Hope College side. One touchdown on the day for the Yellow Jackets saw DC fall to the Flying Dutchmen 80-6.
Defiance’s lone score of the affair came early in the second quarter. Kick started by a 13-yard kickoff return by Machari Bighams (Homerville, Ga./Clinch County), the Yellow Jackets were poised to march down the field. From their own 22 yard-line, Reggie Washington (Laurel, Md./Aberdeen) launched a 44-yard pass to to take DC into Flying Dutchmen territory. Ultimately, Terry Geiger (Columbus/Columbus Crusaders) rushed his way into the endzone from one yard out to give the Yellow Jackets the score.
On the offensive side of the ball, Washington threw for 171 yards including his 44-yard bomb. Despite pressure from the Hope defense, the freshman also tallied a ten yard rush as his longest attempt of the day.
Senior receiver Jason Santora (Avon/Avon) was Washington’s primary target. The Avon, Ohio native reeled in five passes for 56 yards including a 21 yard reception.
Defensively, Steven Lucas (Warren, Mich./Center Line) led the way in tackles for the Purple and Gold. The junior reached double-digits on the day, tallying ten solo tackles. Brandon Russ (Copperas Cove, Tex./Copperas Cove) and Ahmad Burroughs (Irvington, N.J. American History) each got into the Hope backfield to record sacks of eight and six yard losses respectively.
A short turnaround will see the Yellow Jackets return to play Thursday, September 19, as they welcome familiar foe Manchester University to town. The Purple and Gold will face off with the Spartans in non-conference action under the lights at Defiance High School at 7 p.m.
DC Hope
First Downs 16 19
Rush-Yds 40-18 37-175
Passing Yards 210 297
Total Yards 228 472
Comp-Att 17-44 15-20
Fum-Lost 3-2 0-0
Pen-Yds 3-12 2-21
Defiance 0 6 0 0 — 6
Hope 21 21 24 14 — 80
H — Houston 66-run (Allbritten kick)
H — 22-pass from Opple (Allbritten kick)
H — Bos 56-pass from Opple (Allbritten kick)
H — Houston 4-run (Allbritten kick)
D — Geiger 1-run (kick failed)
H — Anderson 41-pass from Opple (Allbritten kick)
H — McKenzie 61-pass from Opple (Allbritten kick)
H — Cecchini 19-pass from Opple (Allbritten kick)
H — Allbritten 23-field goal
H — Anderson 19-run (Allbritten kick)
H — Sutton 26-interception return (Allbritten kick)
H — Peshek 2-run (Allbritten kick)
H — 23-run (Allbritten kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Defiance - Harris 13-40; Caballero 5-21; Geiger 4-7; Shaheed 1-0; Washington 10-0; Mcnary 1-(-4); Recker 2-(-20). Hope - Houston 7-85; Anderson 4-30; Romano 3-29; Opple 4-21; Roberts 2-7; B. Stark 3-3; J. Stark 3-2; Evans 2-2; Peshek 1-2; Cooke 1-1; Mellon 2-1; Brown 1-0; Team 3-(-3); Rampersad 1-(-5). PASSING: Defiance - Washington 13-24-171-1; Recker 4-16-39-3; Mcnary 0-2-0-0; Love 0-2-0-1. Hope - Opple 10-13-263-0; J. Stark 5-7-34-0. RECEIVING: Defiance - Santora 5-56; Hedges 1-44; Vorce 3-25; Geiger 3-24; Shaheed 1-21; Wu 1-20; Team 2-15; DeCoursey 1-5. Hope - Bos 3-92; McKenzie 1-61; Anderson 1-41; Team 2-29; Cecchini 1-19; Morelli 2-16; Hardy 2-13; Mellon 1-12; Baechler 1-9; Derr 1-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.