As the time ticked to zero at Justin F. Coressel Stadium on Saturday afternoon, Defiance College football head coach Bill Nickell felt an ice cold feeling running through his body.
Six other times this season, Nickell may have felt that after a loss, but this time it was because he had just gotten a Gatorade shower following his first win as head coach of the Yellow Jackets, 32-22 over Anderson.
It wasn’t an easy one, but it was one Nickell felt his crew deserved.
“This feels great,” the first-year head coach said. “Our guys have been battling all season, working to get better so I’m just happy for them. I’m happy for the coaches and for all of us to be able to put it all together. It’s exciting to see.”
The two teams came into the game with identical 0-6, 0-3 HCAC records, but Defiance left with that one in the win column and one of the players that deserves the most credit is senior quarterback Jordan Ambrose.
Ambrose got the scoring going for both teams, running a quarterback draw on third and eight right up the middle for a touchdown, a minute before the end of the first half.
Then coming out of halftime, the Yellow Jackets took a 20-0 lead on their first two drives of the third quarter, both touchdowns coming on connections from Ambrose to Tawann Rome. The sophomore wideout had four catches for 63 yards and two scores in the game.
This was Ambrose’s first start since October 1, as he was out for two games due to injury, and coming back this week he knew his squad had to get the job done.
“I just knew coming off an injury we had to get our team a win,” Ambrose said. “We have a new coach and we had to prove to them that we could do it. They’ve been working with us all season and today we just needed to get a win under our belts and get some momentum going for the next couple of weeks. But this one felt good.”
The two touchdown passes, the eighth and ninth touchdown catches of the season for Rome, were set up, Nickell felt, by the Yellow Jacket’s committal to the run in the first half. Though it didn’t show on the first half scoreboard, it did show on the final rushing tally as Defiance outrushed Anderson 266-47 and saw Tyshaun Freeman lead the way with 29 carries for 144 yards and a score.
“We ran the ball well in the first half and those two drives when we went down and scored we were still punching the ball down the field with the run and they started getting everybody in the box. We took what they gave us, Rome’s number was called and he went up and made the plays.”
The passes were set up by two great defensive plays as well as on the first touchdown score, V’Sean Palmer came up with an interception which he returned to the Anderson 34. On the first play of the next Anderson drive, Anthone Williams knocked the ball out and it was recovered by Kobe Dade, setting up DC in Ravens territory again.
But though the Jackets were able to go up three scores early into the second half, Anderson did fight back with a field goal and a 76-yard touchdown pass on a busted coverage from Roosevelt Nortfleet to tight end Ryan McGough, making it 20-10.
On the ensuing drive, Defiance drove it into Anderson territory again and at the 14 saw Ambrose be helped off the field with a lower body injury. Seth Pearson came in and picked up the drive where it left off, throwing a nine-yard touchdown to Jalen Warren.
Again though Anderson responded as Julian Holguin got loose down the Defiance sideline for another long pitch and catch, this time from 69-yards out.
Ambrose returned to the game the next drive but couldn’t get anything going. Pinned in their own territory and kicking into the wind, Defiance’s punt went just two yards and Anderson took over from the 22. It resulted in Nortfleet’s third touchdown toss of the game, this one to R.J. Anthony, making it a 26-22 game with 11 left to play.
The next DC drive, however, began exactly as the doctor ordered. They were in Anderson territory, running the ball effectively, and had already drained four minutes off the clock. But after a third and eight was pushed back to a third and 13 because of a false start, it looked as if the Yellow Jackets would need a stand from their defense up only one score.
On that third and 13, Ambrose rolled to his right looking to pass and seeing nobody took it up a small crease on the sideline. Close to the sticks he leapt forward, had his feet taken from under him and flipped his way to a drive-extending first down.
“I knew it was third and long and we needed the first down. Just me and the defender I’m going to do whatever it takes so we could seal the game,” Ambrose said.
“He’s tough as nails man, that’s why he’s our quarterback and that’s why he’s our captain,” Nickell said of Ambrose.
That drive ended with a 1-run yard score from Tyshaun Freeman and with 4:52 left in the game, Defiance led 32-22 where it would stay.
Ambrose ended up throwing for 177 yards and two scores and rushing for 72 yards and another. Defensively the Jackets were led by Thomas Coltrain, who had nine tackles with Justin Caballero just behind him with eight. Richard Pope IV had six tackles and a sack.
Getting the first win off his back was great for Nickell and the rest of his team, but with four games left in the season, they are still looking to push forward and to do that they know they need to reset going into next week.
“We are going to enjoy this one tonight, but tomorrow we are back to 0-0 and we are going to be laser focused on being 1-0 again after next week. So it will be work as usual once we get started tomorrow,” Nickell said.
Defiance is back on the road to take on Rose-Hulman (4-3, 4-0 HCAC) who are coming off a 49-0 blanking of Franklin this week. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. from Cook Stadium in Terre Haute, Indiana.
AC DC
First Downs 11 22
Rushing yards 26-47 48-266
Passing yards 266 186
Total yards 313 452
Passing 14-24-1 18-28-0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0–0
Penalties 4-35 9-76
Defiance 32, Anderson 22
Anderson 0 0 16 6 - 22
Defiance 0 7 19 6 - 22
D - Ambrose 32-run (Sanchez kick).
D - Rome 18-pass from Ambrose (Sanchez kick no good).
D - Rome 28-pass from Ambrose (Sanchez kick).
A - Jesch 20-field goal.
A - McGough 76-pass from Nortfleet (Jesch kick).
D - Warren 9-pass from Pearson (conversion no good).
A - Holguin 69-pass from Nortfleet (conversion no good).
A - Anthony 14-pass from Nortfleet (Jesch kick no good).
D - Freeman 1-run (conversion no good).
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Anderson - Nortfleet 12-26; Moon 6-15; Gavin 6-8; Moore 1-4; Holguin 1-(-6). Defiance - Freeman 29-144; Ambrose 10-72; Sloan 7-59; Bighams 1(-5). PASSING: Anderson - Nortfleet 14-24-3-266. Defiance - Ambrose 17-27-2-177; Pearson 1-1-1-9. RECEIVING: Anderson - Holguin 6-164; McGough 2-82; Anthony 1-14; Byers 2-11; Johnson 1-4; Moon 2-2; Moore 1-(-11). Defiance - Rome 4-63; Recker 3-45; Brown 2-23; Freeman 3-17; Warren 2-14; Sloan 2-14; Martin 1-10; Clark 1-0.
