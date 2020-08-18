As the Defiance College Yellow Jackets prepare for an unprecedented 2020-21 school year featuring fall sports in the spring, a new face has joined the DC football coaching staff for the season.
Hired in early August, Emily Cotten is a graduate assistant on head coach Manny Matsakis’ staff and will serve as an offensive assistant and director of football operations for the team.
Cotten, a 2020 Oklahoma State University graduate, picked up some experience in her time in the field as a football operations assistant and in the athletic fundraising department for the Cowboy football program at the Division I level.
Though the transition to the small-town Division III football level has been somewhat challenging, Cotten expressed enthusiasm about taking on the role.
“When I started working in operations at OSU, I liked the idea of the behind-the-scenes (aspect),” said Cotten, a native of Fayetteville, Ga., about 22 miles south of Atlanta. “I like operations, I’ve always called it the team behind the team. We do what we can to make sure the logistics are on point, players are eligible to play and so forth.”
Cotten got more involved in the game in her time at Oklahoma State serving as a junior high school football official through the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, the state’s school sports governing board.
“When I started officiating, I liked the atmosphere of being on the field and being with the players and the coaches,” added Cotten. “Having a leadership role was really humbling to me. I liked both aspects of the sport and when this position was offered to me, I thought it was perfect.
“Division I and Division III are very different so my responsibilities at OSU were a bit different than here. Football season hasn’t started yet so a lot of operations is thinking ahead right now.”
With the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference’s announcement on July 27 of a move for some fall sports to the spring, including football, the opportunity to get acclimated ahead of the maelstrom of the season has allowed Cotten to get more acquainted with her new surroundings.
“It’s an opportunity to get immersed a little more smoothly as opposed to coming in and having to prep for a game a few weeks away,” said Cotten, who is pursuing a master’s degree in business administration at DC while serving on the coaching staff. “I’m no stranger to living somewhere I’m not familiar but the acclimating has been very helpful.”
Though Cotten’s focus has not been narrowed on her gender, being the first woman on the DC coaching staff and part of a small, but growing, fraternity of female football coaches and staff members is something meaningful.
“I’m not trying to necessarily be a trailblazer,” admitted Cotten. “I grew up enjoying football to the point where I knew this is my passion and where I want to have a career. It’s just getting used to being the only woman on staff but it’s been such a great process. The other coaches have just been awesome. This experience really couldn’t have been any better.”
Cotten will also handle some recruiting duties for the Jackets, tasked with Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina on a national level and the eastern counties of Ohio (Ashtabula, Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Gallia, Geauga, Guernsey, Harrison, Hocking, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lawrence, Mahoning, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Portage, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, Vinton and Washington).
“Kathryn Smith of the Buffalo Bills (former quality control coach), I read about her a long time ago and she was the one that opened up my eyes that there are real opportunities for women to work in football,” explained Cotten. “If I can be that for somebody else, then that’s amazing. It is different, women working in football isn’t something that’s commonplace ... (it) is something that’s becoming normalized.
“I just wanted to work in the industry that I’m passionate about.”
Cotten’s connection to Matsakis came through another woman in the industry, as Sarah Hogan, the coordinator of head coach operations for the Atlanta Falcons, helped the two meet.
“When (Hogan) connected me to Manny, we had a Zoom call and he was very passionate about what he’s doing and what he’s started to do here at Defiance,” noted Cotten. “On top of being a progressive head coach and hiring a woman, not saying other coaches aren’t, he wants to fill positions with good people that are good at what they do. I appreciated that about him and his staff. They’ve been really encouraging and supportive and helping me along the way.
“It’s very different from Oklahoma State, that’s for sure ... I learn something new every day here and I’ve only been here a couple weeks.”
