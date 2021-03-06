The following is a capsule look at the 2020-21 Defiance College football team’s starting roster against Rose-Hulman:
OFFENSE
The Yellow Jacket offense struggled in 2019, scoring just 84 points all year while committing 35 turnovers and converting just 22 percent of third downs.
Quarterback: St. Henry product Daylon Lange (So., 6-2, 180) will start the year under center for DC, with Cole Recker (Jr., 6-2, Monument, Colo., 34-of-111, 444 yards, 1 TD, 9 INTs) in a backup role.
Running back: Senior Devon Hewitt (5-9, 200), one of the few upperclassmen on the roster, returns as the third-leading rusher with 142 yards and two TDs in 2019. Freshmen Tyshaun Freeman (5-11, 220, Macon, Ga.) and Nazavious Williams (5-11, 185, Hudson, Fla.) will also see time in the rotation at the ‘superback position’ in Matsakis’ ‘Swarm-and-Shoot’ offense.
Wide receiver: Perhaps the most experienced group for DC, honorable mention all-HCAC receiver Terry Geiger returns for his senior season. The 5-10, 195-pound wideout caught 27 passes for 373 yards a season ago. Junior Amin Shaheed (5-10, 160, 22 receptions, 281 yards) was cited by Matsakis as ‘probably the fastest on the team.’ Junior transfers John Edwards (5-10, Utica College) and Anthony Amison also provide some punch. Amison, a 6-4 Toledo Rogers graduate, caught six passes for 166 yards and three TDs as a sophomore in 2018 at Ohio Northern.
Offensive line: The offensive front for the Jackets is a mix of youth and experience with a pair of freshman starters as part of a group Matsakis described as the unit improving the most. Junior Dominic Fannin (6-4, 275, Wakeman, Ohio, 13 games) and freshman Andre Almore (6-1, 240, Mableton, Ga.) will flank at tackles with sophomore Izaiah Robinson (6-2, 310, Maumee, 10 games as freshman) and freshman Eric Moultrie Jr. (5-8, 350, Snellville, Ga.) at guards and sophomore Te’Von Carson-Payton (6-1, 265, Loganville, Ga.) at center. Carson-Payton saw nine games of work as a freshman for DC.
DEFENSE
Though Defiance surrendered 45 points per game a year ago, the Jacket defense proved it could be downright stingy at times and with the defensive line the most talent-rich position group returning, DC has hopes on using its speed on the back end to wreak havoc.
Defensive line: All four players on the defensive line saw time a season ago, led by sophomore end Damon Thomas. The 6-0, 200-pounder from San Diego racked up 7.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss while forcing three fumbles as a freshman, earning second team all-HCAC honors. Rigo Villa (Jr., 6-0, 265, Fort Myers, Fla.) tallied 32 tackles, six TFLs and two sacks in an honorable mention all-league season in 2019. Maurice Brewer (Sr., 6-5, 260, Cordova, Tenn.) is one of eight seniors on the roster while Quantrez Pittman (Jr., 6-0, 270, Detroit) played just three games a season ago dealing with a knee injury but is back to full strength in 2021.
Linebackers: A solid group, according to Matsakis, will patrol the field for DC this spring, led by sophomore Thomas Coltrain (5-11, 195, Leslie, Mich., 24 tackles, 2.5 TFL, one interception, two pass breakups) and freshman Reggie Pace (5-10, 170, Columbus) at outside linebacker. Converted superback Justin Caballero, a 5-9, 200-pound junior from Riverview, Fla., will man the middle linebacker spot in defensive coordinator Jovon Johnson’s unit.
Defensive backs: If the technique and skill match the speed in the DC secondary, Justin F. Coressel Stadium may be designated a no-fly zone this spring. Star sprinter Ja’qway Janvier (5-6, 135, So., Miami Gardens, Fla.), who recently finished second in the 60 meters at the HCAC championships and ran the fastest time in the event by any HCAC runner this season, returns at cornerback where he recorded 30 tackles and three passes broken up a year ago. Strong safety Steven Lucas, a 6-0, 185-pound junior from Warren, Mich., is back for his senior year after leading the Jackets with 66 tackles last season, along with a pick and two recovered fumbles. Junior Derrell Walker (5-10, 190, Jr., Upper Marlboro, Md.) will man the other cornerback spot while senior Malique Lawson (5-11, 195, Washington, D.C.) will hold fort at free safety. Lawson will be able to play this fall as well.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Matsakis cited Holgate product and Jacket sophomore Noah Pistory as the best long-snapper in the conference, helping anchor the kicking game for DC. Kevyn Matos, a freshman from Fairfield, Conn., will handle kicking duties while freshman Matthew Bolanos will punt. The Lake Elsinore, Calif. native has the potential to be a star punter for the Jackets if his consistency improves, per Matsakis.
Geiger will be the Jackets’ main punt returner with Edwards and sophomore receiver Gabriel Melvin (6-0, 165, Jacksonville, Fla.) returning kickoffs. Melvin recently won the HCAC championship in the 60 meters for DC.
