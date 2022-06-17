Defiance College announced on Friday morning that they would be elevating assistant coach and offensive cooridnator Bill Nickell to head coach of the Defiance College football program.
Nickell was hired on as an assistant this winter after the conclusion of the Yellow Jackets' 1-9 regular season campaign in 2021. In the 2021 season Nickel was the offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator at NCAA Division I FCS University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.
There he helped the team to become SWAC West Champions, earn their first top 25 FCS ranking in school history and, their first undefeated regular season in school history.
"I'm excited for Coach Nickell and the football program," Defiance athletic director Derek Woodley said. "He has a tremendous amount of experience along with a deep passion for Defiance College. We look forward to watching the program continue to improve under his leadership."
Nickell is a graduate of Division II school Urbana University where he was an offensive lineman and two-year captain. He was an NCAA Division II All-American on the offensive line and was first-team all-conference twice.
After his playing career he ultimately became associate head coach at Urbana where he led them to a conference championship in 2011 and helped tie the record for second-most wins in program history in 2011.
In 2014 Nickell made the jump to Division I FBS coaching as the offensiveline and tight ends coach at Kent State. Thenext year however, he made the move ot Lock Haven University at the NCAA Division II level where he was the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator for five seasons. He was the interim head coach in 2019.
"First off, I would like to thank my wife and family for their continuous love and support," Nickell said in the press release by the Defiance athletic department. "I would also like to thank Defiance College and the D.C. community, for the opportunity to lead the football program and rebuild the Yellow Jackets championship tradition. It is apparent to me that the support from the alumni and administration are in place to build a successful program. I am beyond excited for this opportunity and cannot wait to get to work with our student-athletes."
Nickell does have backround at Defiance as well as both of his parents are graduates of the college. Nickell currently has a degree from Urbana and is in the process of getting his master's degree in sports management at Kent State.
He takes over for head coach Earnest Wilson, who left the team shortly after being named full-time head coach for an opportunity as a head coach in Major League Football. Wilson led the Yellow Jackets to a 1-9 record as interim head coach in 2021 after previous head coach Manny Matsakis was let go just two weeks before the first game of the season.
Nickell will be tasked with leading a young and inexperienced Defiance team in 2022 and will hope to give the Yellow Jackets a sense of stability.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.