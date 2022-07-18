Defiance College head football coach Bill Nickell has announced several additions to his coaching staff, hiring Spencer Treadwell as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, D'Gary Wallace as defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach, and Joseph Webb as special teams coordinator/wide receivers coach.
Treadwell comes to Defiance after serving as the tight ends and specialist coach at the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff as well as serving as the video, equipment and recruiting coordinator. During his time there, he coached punter Josh Sanchez to first team all-SWAC honors.
Before coaching at UAPB, Treadwell was the wide receivers coach for three seasons at Walsh University, where he coached wide receiver Tyre Gray and returner Koby Adu Poku to second team all-conference selections. Prior to Walsh, he spent a season at Alma University coaching running backs and was the video coordinator and was an offensive graduate assistant for Kent State University from 2015-17 where he also coached quarterbacks.
As a player, Treadwell spent four years at Miami University where he played running back, was a three-year letterman, two-time team captain, and made the Dean's List twice as a Redhawk.
Wallace returns to Defiance after serving as the special teams coordinator and defensive game pass coordinator at Wilmington College. Before his time at Wilmington, he served as the defensive game pass coordinator and defensive backs coach for Defiance.
Prior to his time at Wilmington and Defiance, he was the nickels coach and video coordinator at University of Arkansas Pine Bluff, where he coached top-10 defenses in the defensive touchdowns and pass deflections categories.
He also served as the linebackers coach at Capital University and before that he was the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Dayton, Ohio for several seasons. While there, he coached 25 all-conference players, seven all-Ohio players, two All-Americans and was a top-five ranked defense in the Dayton City League.
Wallace also spent a season at Cincinnati Christian University as the defensive backs coach and co-special teams coordinator and developed two Mid-South Academic All-Conference selections and two Mid-South Athletic All-Conference honorees. From 2015-2017, he spent his time coaching at Urbana University where he coached defensive line, linebackers, and was the equipment and recruiting coordinator.
As a player, Wallace played at Urbana University where he was a two-time NCAA D-II All-American, Cliff-Harris Award Finalist, and is still currently the all-time tackles leader in the Mountain East Conference.
Webb makes his way to Defiance after serving as the wide receivers coach, defensive backs coach, and special teams coordinator at Ridgemont High School where he coached an all-conference wide receiver, all-conference punter, and statistically had the best defense in school history.
Prior to his time at Ridgemont, Webb spent a season at Lock Haven University where he coached wide receivers and special teams. While there, he helped lead the offense to its only season in school history with 2,000 yards passing and 2,000 yards rushing, assisted coaching All-American tight end Jalen Jackson and all-conference running back Chance Swartz.
Before coaching at Lock Haven, he spent two seasons at Urbana coaching wide receivers. While at Urbana, he coached All-Conference and current professional football player Trevon Saunders. In 2016, Web coached defensive backs at Mount Vernon High School and developed two first team all-conference defensive backs and one honorable mention all-conference defensive back.
As a player, Webb spent four seasons at Urbana University where played wide receiver. He was a four-year starter, two-time captain, three time all-conference selection, had over 1,000 yards receiving twice, won two GLFC Championships in 2010 and 2011, led the NCAA Division II in yards per receptions in 2011, and finished his career at Urbana as the all-time leader in career yards, receptions, and receiving touchdowns.
The Yellow Jackets kick-off the 2022 season on the road at 2021 D-III national semifinalist and 13-time national champion Mount Union on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 1:30 p.m.
