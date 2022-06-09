With the Defiance College football program in a transition phase as the school searches for its fifth head coach since 2016, those with a key connection to the program are doing their part to help.
For the better part of the last four decades, a group of DC football alumni have had reunions over the summer each year to share fellowship and memories and golf for a few days with the common bond of having donned the Purple and Gold.
However, the group has decided to put their remarkable bond to use to better the program as the former Jackets will be holding a fundraiser for the program on Saturday at Auglaize Golf Club amidst their annual festivities.
“It started with a small group of players coming back during the summer, and now we’re in I think our 35th year,” said Paul Yon, who was a second team NAIA All-American offensive lineman for the Jackets in DC’s heyday of the late 1960s. “At first it was the players from the 1969 team then we started getting players from the ‘66 undefeated team, then the guys from 1970, ‘71, ‘72, the underclassmen when we won in 1969. It turned into a big thing, for around the last 30 years, we’ve been coming together for three days of golf and we’d cook steaks and spend time together. It became not just football, but we had basketball and baseball players, and a lot of former Theta Xi fraternity members as well.”
With that group having kept up the tradition, as well as the well-wishes for the program they played for, the opportunity to help out a new coach was in front of them.
“This year, with the turmoil at DC, we decided to post a fundraiser just for football,” explained Yon. “We’ll golf Thursday in Bowling Green, then on Friday at Auglaize in the afternoon then our fundraiser scramble at Auglaize on Saturday. All the registration fees and contributions go to the football program. It’s one way we feel like we can support the new coach coming in, whoever it is. It will show the current players that the alumni are still interested in football and help give an extra head-start, whether it’s for recruiting or travel costs or new uniforms, whatever they want to do with it.”
Yon’s time in Purple and Gold came under head coach Roger Merb, who coached for just four years at DC but is still the third-winningest coach in school history with a 30-6 mark and three Mid-Ohio Conference titles in 1967-70. Yon’s senior season in 1969 saw the Jackets finish a perfect 9-0, out-scoring opponents 283-61 with only two games decided by single digits.
However, times have changed for the Jacket program as DC has not finished above .500 since 2010, with a 4-6 season in 2011 serving as a high-water mark for wins. That run of 11 seasons followed a stretch of relative stability with seven straight years of four wins or more from 2005-11.
The weekend’s festivities will see not just past generations of former DC footballers but more recent Jackets as well.
“There’s 12 teams currently signed up, six of them from the ‘60s and ‘70s, but there’s five that played under Mike Snyder (1974-78) and then another that played for Rob Taylor (2003-11),” said Yon. “We’re hoping that this has a word-of-mouth, trickle-down effect that guys have fun getting together and feel a part of the overall program. Should we want to do this again, we hope we’re going to have even more interest, especially from players in the last 5, 10, 15 years.”
Those interested in participating are welcome to join in the weekend’s festivities.
“Any that want to play Friday afternoon, there’s certainly space then,” explained Yon. “It’s not as organized of a setup, some prizes for skins, things like that. Anyone that wants to register the morning of the outing Saturday can do so as well ahead of the shotgun start.”
The registration cost to join the scramble is a minimum $100, with anything paid above that adding to the pot for the final donation. Greens fees are a $25 cost, including cart, for the days. Registration will be open from 7:30-8 a.m. on Saturday as well with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start and an onsite luncheon at Auglaize Golf Club.
“It’s not just limited to football alumni, we’re open to anyone passionate about supporting Defiance College football,” said Yon. “It could be Purple and Gold Club members, recent alumni, we welcome anyone that wants to come Saturday morning, there’s plenty of room for another six to eight foursomes. We want to make a significant contribution to a new era of DC football.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.