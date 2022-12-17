The Defiance College Yellow Jackets claimed their first conference championship after going all the way in the Rocket League playoffs of National eSports Collegiate Conference (NECC) competition.
The Defiance College Yellow Jackets claimed their first conference championship after going all the way in the Rocket League playoffs of National eSports Collegiate Conference (NECC) competition.
Held over three different weeks of competition, the Yellow Jackets avenged their only loss of the season to Brescia University by a margin of 4 games to 1 on Dec. 9.
The team of Moses Epps, Nic Minshall and Blake Bowman was motivated by that season-opening defeat that carried them the rest of the way.
“That lit a fire inside all of the varsity boys,” said eSports head coach Christopher Sanders. “We demolished every other team after that and only dropped one game. Those three always wanted to play against people better than they were. Their drive is honestly inspiring.”
After going 7-1 in the Navigators Appalachia division, DC entered the Rocket League playoffs as the No. 2 seed and swept Limestone University and Louisville before the thrilling win over Brescia. All five games played against Brescia in the finals were decided by one goal.
“Blake played stellar defense and Nick added some amazing playmaking,” said junior Moses Epps. “Our communication also made a big difference and it was at our best during that match.”
DC scored 208 goals in Rocket League competition this fall and had a plus-50 goal differential heading into the championship match. As a whole, the trio made the most of their practice time to square up their communication and gameplay with scrimmages and training packs.
The Defiance B team also qualified for the NECC postseason in the Navigators Mideast division and reached the championship match. This group went 5-3 over eight weeks before postseason action and knocked out Misericordia University by forfeit and Bethel University, 3-1, before losing in the championship to Lebanon Valley College, 4-1.
Defiance College eSports is in its fifth year of competition dating back to the 2018-19 academic year. In addition to competition in the NECC, the Yellow Jackets are also members of the Great Lakes eSports Conference (GLEC).
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.