Defiance College esports played two Great Lakes Esports Conference matches on Thursday night, first in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and then in League of Legends.
In Super Smash Bros., Defiance fell, 2-0, to Trine University in a best-of-three series. Will Garlock led the Yellow Jackets by taking four stocks while Coi Gossett added two.
Against Manchester University in League of Legends, DC dropped a 2-0 decision in a best-of-three match after a tight second game. In takedowns, Stephen Jones paced Defiance with 33, followed by teammates Dakota Swift (29), Damon Thomas (26), Garrett Snyder (25) and David Andrew (24).
The Jackets are scheduled to return to GLEC action versus Marietta College in Super Smash Bros. next Thursday evening.
