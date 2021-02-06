In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate action on Friday night, Defiance College esports dropped a 2-0 decision to the Indiana-based Bethel University Pilots in a best-of-three Great Lakes Esports Conference match.
DC’s Tyler Taylor was able to take three stocks from the opponents while Christian Rennie and Coi Gossett each ended with two stocks.
The Yellow Jackets’ Super Smash Bros. team is 0-5 in 2020-21 and 0-1 in the spring season while BU improves to 10-5 overall and 1-0 in the conference this spring.
Defiance will be back gaming on Saturday with GLEC Rocket League contests with Trine University and Bethel, then a League of Legends match versus Marietta College.
