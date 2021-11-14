DC-Logo-COLOR.jpg

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — The Defiance College men's and women's cross country teams competed in the NCAA Division III Great Lakes Regional Championships on Saturday with the men not qualifying for a team score and the women placing 37th.

Sophomore John Reese placed 213th with a time of 29:03.6, a new personal best, in the men's race.

Senior Katelyn Smith was the top finisher for the DC women with a new personal best time of 25:52.5, smashing her old best of 26:58.5. She placed 173rd in the race. Sophomore Sloane Livingston placed 243rd with a time of 28:21.1.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments