On Saturday afternoon, Defiance College esports began its spring season in the Great Lakes Esports Conference with a 2-0 loss to the University of Mount Union Raiders in a best-of-three League of Legends match.
“The first game was extremely close, coming down to one final team fight in the end,” Defiance head coach Chris Sanders said. “Yes, it is disappointing that we lost the first game of this season, but we are feeling much stronger than we started last season. I have high hopes for the rest of this semester.”
Freshman Stephen Jones finished the series with a total of 20 takedowns while Garrett Snyder collected 13 for the Yellow Jackets.
DC’s League of Legends team slips to 1-7 in 2020-21. Esports’ next scheduled competition is a GLEC Super Smash Bros. Ultimate match on Thursday against Indiana’s Bethel University.
