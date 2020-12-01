It’s a young team, but one with experience, for Defiance College as the women’s basketball team looks to improve upon a 7-18 season overall and 6-12 in the HCAC.
While the team sports just one senior on the roster in Kalyn Pickens, they do bring back five players that saw starts, plus a reserve in Lexie Sparks, who was team’s second leading scorer a season ago.
“One thing I was excited about last year was getting these kids some playing time,” DC women’s coach Allan King Jr. said of the players back. “These kids got a lot of playing time.”
King is entering his third season with a record of 17-35 at Defiance.
This year, the Yellow Jackets are working on fixing two problem areas from last season. For starters, the team ended the season on a five-game losing streak that kept them out of the making the six-team field for the HCAC tournament.
“Day one of practice showed me what that losing streak meant to them,” said King. “They came in shape. It looked like we were a team on day one.”
The team also struggled away for the Weaner Center. The Yellow Jackets were 1-13 on the road last season.
This season, the team does return the top four scorers from a year ago. They are led by junior Taylor Day, who tallied 9.1 points a game to lead the Yellow Jackets, but also pulled down a team-high 4.9 rebounds a game.
Day, along with Nysha Speed, are back for their junior campaigns.
“Taylor Day is the ultimate stat stuffer,” said King. “She’s a kid that enjoys playing and we need that.”
Lexie Sparks is back for her sophomore season. Despite not starting a game for the Yellow Jackets last year, she was second on the team with 8.1 points.
“I call her the microwave,” King said of Sparks. “She can get hot in an instant. She’ll play a big roll off the bench.”
Taylor Steinbrunner is back for her sophomore campaign after tallying 7.1 points a game last season. Two other sophomores who made starts last year that return include Josi Wolf (5.2 points) and Nicole Sims (3.6 points, 2.2 assists).
With all the returnees with experience coming back, King made some changes to the offense.
“We’ve made a few tweaks to our offense,” admitted the DC coach.
In the post, King is looking for a local product to step up and see a lot of action this year in Paulding grad Bri Townley. Townley made one start as a freshman last season, and finished the year with 5.4 points a game.
“She’s found the tip of the iceberg offensively,” King said of the sophomore. “We need that scoring in the post.”
The team is also counting on its lone senior this year in Kalyn Pickens. Running the point, Pickens tallied 4.7 points and 1.2 assists last year.
“Kalyn is going to be huge for us,” stated King. “She came in this year in the best shape she’s been in since I’ve been here. Being a point guard, she’s a leader. We need her positive attitude. She goes 100 miles an hour. She’s a one-woman press break. There is no thing like having a senior.”
Pickens is also around to help a freshmen class that includes 10 freshmen on the roster.
“She’s also out freshmen’s biggest fan,” King added of Pickens.
Speaking of the new group, King is excited for the new group.
“There’s a lot of competition for playing time,” King said of the group. “As a group, there is a lot of talent. I expect them to play a good amount. I love their excitement and energy. They are kids who want to get into the gym.”
Unlike the past few years, most of the group comes from Northwest Ohio. Outside of Napoleon grad Cait Good, Kylie Brinkman (Otsego), Brooklyn Gillig (New Riegel), Jordan Nighswander (Woodmore), Marissa Esposito (Sandusky) and Kate Leichty (Coldwater) all will stay close to home.
“In years past, Defiance College women’s basketball has been successful with local kids,” King said of keeping the local talent. “There is so much good local talent. That was one of my goals, to win the local recruiting battles.”
One player King was really excited for is Good, who he is hoping will bring her winning attitude from Napoleon’s undefeated season from a year ago.
“She knows how to win,” lauded King of Good. “She’s going to be an absolute star for us.”
With the experience, King wants the team to take the next step this season.
“My expectations are the same all the time,” admitted King. “I want to get better everyday. We need to learn how to win. Last year, we needed to learn how to compete. This year, we have a little more physical and mental maturity.”
The DC women’s basketball team starts the season Wednesday with a home game against Adrian. Fans will not be allowed at home games in the month of December.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.