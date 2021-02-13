The Defiance College women’s basketball team won for the first time this season as the Yellow Jackets were able to outscore invading Earlham in the second half 24-18 to pick up a 52-49 win.
After trailing much of the first half, the Yellow Jackets (1-6) made a run in the third period. They took the lead for good when Taylor Day scored with 10 seconds left in the third for a 43-42 lead.
Bri Townley (Paulding) led DC with 12 points. She added six rebounds and two assists. Kalyn Pickens added nine points and four rebounds. Kylie Brinkman came off the bench to add nine points as well.
The same two teams will be in action Saturday at Earlham at 7:30 p.m.
EARLHAM (49) – Bowling 12; Trenshaw 3; Tennette 2; Newhart 6; Quiroz 9; Craig 6; Smith 2; Hollander 0; Stanley 9; Brooks 0; Stewart 0. Totals 18-54 7-10 49.
DEFIANCE (52) – Sims 3; Pickens 9; Townley 12; Day 6; Good 3; Brinkman 9; Gillig 1; Sparks 2; Criblez 5; Francis 0; Speed 2. Totals 15-42 19-33 52.
Three-point goals; Earlham 6-16 – (Bowling 2-7, Trenshaw 1-4, Quiroz 0-1, Stanley 3-4). Defiance 3-11 – (Townley 1-4, Day 0-3, Good 1-2, Brinkman 1-2). Rebounds: Earlham 34 (Newhart 8), Defiance 36 (Day 7). Turnovers: Earlham 18, Defiance 20.
Earlham 15 16 11 7 – 49
Defiance 15 13 15 9 – 52
