Defiance College women’s basketball opened up their Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference season with an 80-73 home loss at the hands of Manchester.
The Spartans (4-2, 1-0 HCAC) shot a blistering 25-of-50 from the field and 13-of-30 (43%) from beyond the arc in the win that made up for 27 turnovers to just 17 for Defiance (1-3, 0-1 HCAC).
The Yellow Jackets kept it close the entire way and led 50-47 with just three minutes left in the third quarter but a 33-23 run from that point that included four threes from the Spartans was enough to sink DC.
Hailee Kline led all scorers and led Manchester with 17 points on a 5-of-9 shooting night from three. Three other spartans were in double figures as well. Defiance saw senior forward Lauren Criblez lead the team with 15 points while freshman Kalista Friday as well as seniors Taylor Day and Lauren Steinbrunner each had 11. Day led the team with six rebounds. Steinbrunner totaled eight assists and five boards.
As a team, DC was 29-of-67 from the field and 5-of-15 from three. They recorded 18 steals in the contest but were not able to make Manchester pay enough as they only won the points off turnover battle 28-26.
MANCHESTER (80) — Kline 17; Ringen 13; Nash 12; Shields 11; Lindsey 9; Pfeil 7; Smith 5; Graber 3; Rosenkrans 3; Blakely 0; Horn 0; Sanchez 0. Totals: 25-50 17-27 80.
DEFIANCE (73) — Criblez 15; Friday 11; Day 11; Steinbrunner 11; Cooper 9; Brinkman 6; Sparks 6; Mowen 3; Sims 1; Webb 0; Good 0. Totals: 29-67 10-13 73.
Three-point goals: Manchester 13-30 (Kline 5-9, Shields 3-10, Nash 2-5, Ringen 1-1, Lindsey 1-1, Graber 1-2), Defiance 5-15 (Brinkman 2-3, Friday 1-1, Cooper 1-2, Mowen 1-2). Rebounds: Manchester 39 (Smith 11), Defiance 29 (Day 6). Turnovers: Manchester 27, Defiance 17.
Manchester 16 21 21 22 — 80
Defiance 20 16 18 19 — 73
