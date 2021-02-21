While the effort was much better than the 92-63 loss suffered on Friday, the Defiance College women’s basketball team ended the regular season with a tough 75-68 loss against Mt. St. Joseph (6-2).
The DC women battled without top scorer Bri Townley (Paulding), who was lost to injury right before the game on Friday.
“Losing one of your top players, right at the last minute, pregame, doesn’t help out,” said Defiance College women’s basketball coach Allan King Jr. “We also found a way to cool some of their other players off. We still weren’t able to cool Haberthy.
“I told the kids in the locker room I was proud of their resolve,” continued the DC coach. “A lot of people would have their head down. We fought the whole game and that’s what we’re building here.
The game was in doubt until the visiting Lions opened the final period with an 11-4 run. Like they did the night before, MSJ was dependent on the longball. Maddie Haberthy, who pumped in 38 points and was 9 of 13 from behind the arc, hit a triple to begin the final period. Cait Good answered with her only score of the night for Defiance, but MSJ kept up the pressure when Chloe Jansen was able to drive to the hoop and Haberthy tallied a pair of buckets. Each team scored on its next possession, but by then Defiance was down 64-56 with seven minutes to go.
“The hardest thing is they are a team that makes runs,” King said of the Lions. “You have to limit their runs, but you also have to try not to respond to their run all in one possession. That’s how runs get bigger.”
The Yellow Jackets stayed in range, closing the gap to five on a pair of occasions. The second one came when the lone senior on the roster, Kalyn Pickens, was able to convert on a three-point play. However, the Lions scored triples from Haberthy, Haley Scott and Jansen to push the lead back to 73-62 with 2:26 remaining.
“It’s demoralizing when you have a great possession defensively, but they knock down a 3 at the end of that possession. They had two kids who went 9 of 13 (Haberthy) and 4 of 5 (Jansen) from the three-point line. It’s hard to beat when you have two kids making that many 3s.”
Defiance went on an 8-0 run to lead 8-4 midway through the opening period. They tried to answer as many treys as they could to trail 24-18 after the opening period. All four field goals the Lions made in the second period were treys as MSJ led 38-32 at the half.
The Lions finished the game 16 of 31 from behind the arc.
With Townley out of the lineup, Day stepped up and led the Jackets with 16 points.
“That was the Taylor Day we’ve come to expect,” said the DC coach. “She did a great job. She stepped into Bri’s (Townley) role. We moved her from the guard position into the post and she really responded. That’s who Taylor Day had been since the day she stepped onto this campus.”
Off the bench, Nysha Speed pumped in 14 points and pulled down seven rebounds.
“That’s the Nysha Speed we need,” mentioned King. “The biggest thing I saw was her growing in confidence. The first shot she made was super tough and then it felt like it came easy for her after that. The next shot was a tough one, and all the confidence was there.”
Pickens, playing in front of her family was attended the senior day festivities, added 15 points.
“If you met Kalyn, you’ll know she’s a caring, kind, genuine person. She treats everyone like family. For her family to be here, and being able to watch, was huge. I couldn’t be more happy for her. She played her absolute heart out.”
The seniors is not yet officially complete for the Yellow Jackets (2-8). The HCAC is planning on hosting a conference tournament with first-round matchups planned for this upcoming weekend.
MT. ST. JOSEPH (75) – Haber thy 38; Fair-Harris 4; Daulton 0; Jansen 18; Huff 4; Ratterman 0; Turner 0; Breitfelder 0; Oldendick 3; Scott 8. Totals 25-58 9-12 75.
DEFIANCE (68) – Sims 7; Pickens 15; Brinkman 8; Day 16; Good 2; Esposito 0; Cooper 0; Gillig 0; Criblez 6; Francis 0; Speed 14. Totals 27-59 12-15 68.
Three-point goals: Mt. St. Joseph 16-31 – (Haberthy 9-13, Fair-Harris 0-2, Daulton 0-7, Jansen 4-5, Oldendick 1-1, Scott 2-3). Defiance 2-12 – (Sims 1-2, Pickens 0-1, Brinkman 0-4, Day 1-3, Gillig 0-2). Rebounds: Mt. St. Joseph 27 (Daulton, Huff 7), Defiance 40 (Criblez 9). Turnovers: Mt. St. Joseph 10, Defiance 15.
MSJ 24 14 15 22 – 75
DC 18 14 20 16 – 68
