In its 2019-20 home opener on Tuesday, the Defiance College women's basketball team battled and led for much of the game before suffering a 68-59 loss to the Ohio Northern University Polar Bears in a non-conference matchup at the Karl H. Weaner Community Center.
"I take solace in the fact we have a bunch of young kids," said Defiance coach Allan King. "What we had was a lapse that lasted longer than we wanted it to."
The Yellow Jackets got out to a 16-10 lead before trailing 21-19 after one quarter. In the second period, DC took its largest advantage of the contest, 33-24, with just under six minutes left before halftime and led, 37-30, at the intermission. Ohio Northern went back on top, 51-48, at the end of the third quarter and never fell behind again. The Polar Bears' biggest lead was 66-53 with 1:31 to go and the hosts could get no closer than the final nine-point margin.
"I saw a basketball team that is coming together," King said of battling back. "We have a collection of kids. I've been telling them we're a group. We need to become a team. We started becoming a team the last couple weeks in practice."
The Yellow Jackets had a couple of chances, but two key calls went against them in the final stanza. They had a triple waived off on a shot clock violation, and later when play resumed off a loose ball, Defiance lost a possession on an over and back call.
"Those are tough things and they are going to happen to every team in America," King said of the calls not going his way late. "We talk about not making second mistakes. That second mistake is to dwell on that. If anything, I as a coach should do a better job of getting us moved on. It's something I have to continue to learn myself.
"It's good to be in that situation early in the season against a good non-conference team," added King. "We can learn about ourselves and correct it."
Defiance stayed in the game by making 9 of 21 (42.9 percent) of its three-point field goal attempts, compared to just 3 of 18 (16.7) for ONU. The Yellow Jackets were outscored 42-16 in the paint and guilty of 22 turnovers to the guests' 15.
"We're learning, we're teaching," said King. "I saw a great improvement from game one, to game two, to game three. I know we are going to continue to improve."
Freshmen Taylor Steinbrunner (Beavercreek, Ohio/Beavercreek) and Briana Townley (Paulding, Ohio/Paulding) collected 12 points each off the bench to pace DC while Danielle Carruthers (New London, Ohio/New London) scored 10 to go along with a game-high eight rebounds. Kalyn Pickens (Fort Wayne, Ind./R. Nelson Snider) added nine points, five boards and a game-best five assists.
Defiance falls to 0-3 overall on the season while Ohio Northern improves to 4-0. The Jackets are back at home next Tuesday to begin Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play against Anderson University (Ind.).
"Right now, we need to play together," King said of the week off in between games. "That's what this team needs, more games. It's good to have a Thanksgiving break and be with family. We'll come out of the break and be ready for conference play."
Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
OHIO NORTHERN (68) - Weeks 9; Jacobs 7; Yankle 4; Parks 2; Mescher 18; Brock 0; Hale 6; Weckesser 0; Iliff 1; Stahler 0; Serbin 3; Ward 18.
DEFIANCE (59) - Pickens 9; Wolf 0; Day 5; Speed 1; Carruthers 10; Sims 4; Martin 6; Criblez 0; Francis 0; Steinbrunner 12; Townley 12.
Three-point goals: ONU - Jacobs, Hale, Serbin. Defiance - Steinbrunner 4, Martin 2, Day, Sims, Townley. Rebounds: ONU 38 (Mescher 6), Defiance 33 (Carruthers 8). Turnovers: ONU 15, Defiance 22.
ONU 21 9 21 17 - 68
DC 19 18 11 11 - 59
