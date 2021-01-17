BLUFFTON - The Defiance College women's basketball team traveled to Bluffton University to take on the Beavers Saturday afternoon. The weekend matchup saw a strong Bluffton side top the Purple and Gold 75-54.
Despite a low scoring first half for the Yellow Jackets, Defiance came out of halftime outscoring the Beavers 20-15. Leading the Purple and Gold was freshman Mckenzie Cooper, posting 10 points, four rebounds, two steals, and one assist.
"We had good contributions from a lot of different players tonight, especially the young ones," said head coach Allan King Jr. "Mckenzie did a nice job just finding her way and getting some shots, which got her to the free-throw line, and it was great to see her be able to lead us in scoring today."
Briawna Francis and Nicole Sims added to the Defiance total, each tallying seven points on the day. As a team, Defiance grabbed 17 offensive rebounds led by junior Nysha Speed, who created opportunities for the Yellow Jackets, posting three crucial offensive rebounds, which led to her tallying five points.
"Nysha really led the charge coming out after the half time," King said. "She played her heart out, and the stats may have only shown three offensive rebounds for her, but she created so many opportunities for us offensively."
In the closing quarter, Defiance shot 40.9 percent from the field to outscore Bluffton 22-16. An aggressive Yellow Jacket squad made it to the free-throw line 28 times throughout the game and converted 57.1 percent of those attempts. Despite a strong second half from the Jackets, Bluffton was able to come up with the win.
King closed with, "As a team, we are just taking things one step at a time and using these opportunities as a way to learn, grow, improve and be a better team when we show up to play next Friday night."
The loss brings the Yellow Jacket record to 0-2 on the season. Defiance will be back in action next weekend as they hit the road on Friday, January 22, to take on Franklin College. The Yellow Jackets will be back in the Karl H. Weaner Center Saturday, January 23, as they play host to the Grizzlies.
DEFIANCE (54) - Townley 5; Wolf 0; Sins 7; Day 2; Steinbrunner 0; Esposito 2; Pickens 4; Cooper 10; Brinkman 0; Gillig 6; Sparks 2; Criblez 2; Francis 7; Good 2; Speed 5. Totals 17-66 16-28 54.
BLUFFTON (75) - Saltzman 12; Shardo 13; Fitzpatrick 3; Gillig 9; Hemminger 3; Peyton 2; Brock 7; Malson 13; Myree 0; Schneider 5; Parkins 0; Cavanaugh 8. Totals 30-61 5-8 75.
Three-point goals: Defiance (4-18) - Townley 1-2, Sins 0-1, Esposito 0-3, Brinkman 0-1, Gillig 1-1, Sparks 0-1, Francis 1-2, Good 0-1, Speed 1-3. Bluffton (10-23) - Shardo 3-4, Fitzpatrick 1-2, Gillig 0-1, Hemminger 1-1, Brock 3-4, Malson 0-1, Parkins 0-1, Cavanaugh 2-6. Rebounds: Defiance 39 (Good 6), Bluffton 48 (Gillig 7). Turnovers: Defiance 15, Bluffton 24.
Defiance 5 7 20 22 - 54
Bluffton 18 26 15 16 - 75
