CINCINNATI — The Defiance College women’s basketball team made the trip to Mount St. Joseph University on Friday night. The Yellow Jackets could not overcome the strong Lion offense as they drop the road matchup 92-63.
It was a competitive first quarter as the sides exchanged baskets, finishing with the Lions taking a six-point lead. The Yellow Jackets quickly cut the deficit, but the home side was able to string together shots late in the second quarter as Defiance trailed by eleven headed into the halftime break. Mount St. Joseph went on an offensive run in the second half extending their lead and coming out with the win.
Defiance was led by senior Kalyn Pickens and sophomore Lauren Criblez, who each recorded 12 points. Criblez went 4 of 5 (80 percent) from the field while tallying one offensive board and one steal. Pickens recorded her second consecutive double-digit game going 100 percent (6 for 6) from the stripe and adding two assists and one offensive rebound.
“Kalyn was excellent again tonight,” said head coach Allan King Jr., “she did a really good job moving the basketball, attacking the basket, and playing hard. Lauren has been putting in a ton of extra time getting up shots in the gym, and you can see it paying off,” said King. “I was really happy with both of them and how they played and responded tonight.”
Freshman Marissa Esposito played eleven minutes late in the game, recording 11 points off the bench shooting 50 percent (2 for 4) from behind the three-point arc.
Taylor Day led the Purple and Gold with five rebounds, including three offensive boards, which led to the junior adding eight points, two steals, and one block to the stat sheet.
The Lions ended at 47.9 percent (35 of 73) from the field, while Defiance shot 38.9 (21 of 54). MSJ made a notable 17 of 40 (42.5 percent) from the three-point range. Off the bench, Defiance tallied 41 points, compared to 20 from the hosts. Mount St. Joseph was guilty of 17 turnovers, while Defiance committed 14.
Defiance slips to 2-7 overall, as they will finish the regularly scheduled season tomorrow at home in the Karl H. Weaner Center. The Yellow Jackets will host the Lions for a rematch, and tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. After the contest, DC women’s basketball will honor Kalyn Pickens during senior day festivities.
DEFIANCE (63) – Townley 0; Day 8; Sims 2; Good 0; Pickens 12; Esposito 11; Leichty 2; Linkous 0; Brinkman 2; Gillig 0; Sparks 5; Criblez 12; Francis 2; Speed 7. Totals 21-54 19-32 63.
MT. ST. JOSEPH’S (92) – Daulton 9; Jansen 17; Haberthy 34; Huff 7; Fair-Harris 5; Ratterman 5; Turner 2; Breitfelder 5; Oldendick 0; Scott 8. Totals 35-73 5-6 92.
Three-point goals: Defiance 2-14 (Townley 0-1, Day 0-3, Sims 0-2, Esposito 2-4, Brinkman 0-2, Criblez 0-1, Speed 0-1). Mt. St. Joseph’s 17-40 (Daulton 3-6, Jansen 2-6, Haberthy 7-14, Fair-Harris 1-4, Ratterman 1-2, Turner 0-2, Breitfelder 1-1, Oldendick 0-1, Scott 2-4). Rebounds: Defiance 31 (Day, Gillig 5), Mt. St. Joseph’s 46 (Jansen 12). Turnovers: Defiance 14, Mt. St. Joseph’s 17.
Defiance 16 9 16 22 – 63
Mt. St. Joseph 22 14 28 28 – 92
