HANOVER, Ind. – The Defiance College men’s basketball team traveled to play the Hanover College Panthers in a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference battle on Saturday afternoon and came away with an 88-76 loss inside Collier Arena.
With the defeat, Defiance is 10-7 overall, including 5-5 in the HCAC. Hanover improves to 13-4 overall and 7-3 in conference games.
In a back-and forth first half, the Yellow Jackets had an early 20-14 lead but the Panthers moved ahead, 42-39, at halftime. The hosts increased their advantage to 53-45 before DC claimed its first and only lead of the second half, 63-61, with 10 minutes remaining. From there, HC scored 12 straight points and twice led by 15 in the final minute.
Leading the charge for Defiance was Marell Jordan, who led all scorers with a season-high 25 points. Freshman Avonte Jones tallied 11 points and a career-best five assists off the bench while freshman Owen Hiegel (Ottawa-Glandorf) was credited with nine points, five rebounds and a career-high five assists. Stryker product Chase Glock added five points in 22 minutes of action.
The Jackets host Anderson in an HCAC contest on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. inside the Karl H. Weaner Community Center.
DEFIANCE (76) - Andrew 8; Cox 2; Hiegel 9; Tyson 7; Jordan 25; Jones 11; Glock 5; Kolar 9. Totals 31-57 2-4 76.
HANOVER (88) - Williams 18; Hibbard 10; Ratts 2; Houston 16; Robertson 3; Albers 14; Weimer 17; Stewart 8; Washburn 0. Totals 35-58 8-11 88.
Three-point goals: Defiance (12-28) — Andrew 0-2, Cox 0-1, Hiegel 1-5, Tyson 1-2, Jordan 4-6, Jones 3-5, Glock 0-3, Kolar 3-4. Hanover (10-17) — Hibbard 2-2, Houston 3-6, Robertson 1-2, Albers 4-4, Weimer 0-3. Rebounds: Defiance 22 (Hiegle 5), Hanover 32 (Hibbard 7). Turnovers: Defiance 10, Hanover 10.
Defiance 39 37 — 76
Hanover 42 46 — 88
