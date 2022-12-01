Thanksgiving turkey has been consumed, and now there is basketball to be played at Defiance College as the men’s and women’s teams eye a home doubleheader against Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference foe Franklin on Saturday.
Both teams came into the weekend contest after they each dropped their HCAC openers against Manchester on Wednesday.
The men (2-3, 0-1 HCAC) fell 86-76 on the road at Manchester in a game that saw the team go down 45-28 at halftime. Their senior-leader and the HCAC’s leading scorer at 21 points per game Marell Jordan was held scoreless in that first half of play but ended up leading the team in scoring with 11 on 4-of-14 shooting from the field.
That game has been indicative of the whole season for the Yellow Jackets, as they have gone as Jordan has gone with the Chicago native leading the team in points per game (21), rebounds per game (6), assists per game (3.3) and steals per game (2.3). He also has been the one constant on the floor, averaging 33 minutes a game. No one else on the squad averages more than 19.5 minutes per game.
“I think having that consistency from that spot, it’s important because even some of the other guys that are veterans it is still a matter of maybe they are new to us or they haven’t played a ton in their career,” Defiance head coach Josh Gibson said of Jordan. “I think it’s important to have a player like that that you can count on for sure, it gives you that corner stone that you can build off of.”
And those stats don’t just extend to the Defiance locker room, through four games Jordan has been at the tops of the HCAC as well.
His 21 points per game are the best in the conference, while he’s top ten in assists, steals, blocks, field goal percentage, three-point percentage and free throw percentage. He’s 11th in the conference in rebounding.
More than a third of his scoring has come from the free throw line as well as his 31 free throws made in 37 attempts (83.8%) are both tops in the conference and as a result the Yellow Jackets are 27th in all of Division III in free throws attempted despite no one else on the team averaging more than two attempts per game.
Similarly to that of the team’s production relating heavily to Jordan’s production, early on this season the team has gone as far as the three-point line has taken them. In their win over Adrian, they shot 17-of-36 (47%) as a team from beyond the arc. Those 36 threes attempted are the most by a DC team in a game since the 2019-2020 season. They are averaging 25 threes a game so far this season. They averaged just 18 a game last year.
A big part of that production has been Jordan’s 44% shooting from beyond the arc but Clay McCorkle, who has entered the starting line up for Dejsani Beamon in the last two games, has also provided a spark with six points per game and a 46% mark from long distance.
Getting more production from players like McCorkle and others around Jordan will be big for the Yellow Jackets as they move forward.
“We need to have other guys step up. I tell the guys all the time that there are other sports out there if you want to get a medal individually, there’s a lot of sports where you play as a team and as an individual but basketball is not one of them,” Gibson said. “We either all win or all lose and so it’s nice to have someone like Marell that we can count on. But for us to achieve the goals that we have as a team we’ve got to have consistency from more guys.”
Right now, the Jackets have just one other player in double figures in Sienna Heights transfer Kiewaun Graham with 10 points per game. Landen Swanner is averaging 8.8 points per game. Te Jones is averaging eight points in four games all coming off the bench.
They’ll need more guys to step up as they prepare to take on a Franklin squad that currently is the second-best defensive squad in the HCAC at 62.3 points per game. Defiance is the second-worst at 80.8 points per game given up.
The Grizzlies will come into the contest at 3-3 with their 74-52 win over Centre on Tuesday ending a two-game skid. This is a team that returns a lot of players from a squad that won the HCAC tournament a year ago after defeating Defiance in the first round.
“This is the same core group that made their run to the national tournament last year,” Gibson said of the Grizzlies. “They have found something with that group of guys, they play well together, they defend well as a group and they all have complementary skill sets.”
Carter Crow leads them offensively and is seventh in the HCAC in scoring at 16 points a game. No one else on the team scores in double figures with Nathaniel Hoffman 25th in the HCAC with 8.8 points a game.
As for the women they dropped their home and HCAC opener at the Weaner Center, 80-73 to Manchester. It was a game that saw the Yellow Jackets (1-3, 0-1 HCAC) struggle defensively as they gave up 80 points and the Spartans shot 25-of-50 from the field and 13-of-30 from three.
It’s a setback for a team still looking to find its footing after the hiring of interim head coach Rod Hersha in the offseason. After holding a St. Mary’s squad to 60 in a 70-60 win, Hersha felt that his team was starting to find its identity despite there still being room to improve.
“We need to start generating some offense in the post area and against St. Mary’s I think everybody felt more comfortable offensively and defensively,” Hersha said of his squad which sees only two players taller than 5-foot-10.
Right now most of the offense for the Yellow Jackets (1-2) is coming from the perimeter as graduate senior Taylor Day leads the team in scoring with 13 points per game and senior Taylor Streinbrunner is just behind her with 12.3 points per game. Guard Lexie Sparks averages 7.7 points per game and guard Kylie Brinkman averages five a game. No forward on the team averages more than 2.7 points per game.
Hersha notes that they will have to continue figuring out how to rebound by committee but for now it has been Day and Steinbrunner, both of which are grabbing 5.7 rebounds per game, that have led the way in that category.
Point guard Nicole Simms, who missed the first game but averaged four assists per game in the next three will also be a key factor in getting the offense started.
“In that game against St. Mary’s she made so many passes, dribble penetrations that forced the defense to react and was really the person that allowed us to take control in the second half,” Hersha said.
Franklin will trot out three players that are at least six-foot and could give the Yellow Jackets problems throughout the game. But Hersha has been more impressed with their quickness this season.
“Franklin is really quick, they like to get the ball out and go,” Hersha said. “So that will be a challenge defensively but I think once you get into the league, you have to take it one game at a time.”
They are coming into this contest on a two-game losing streak with losses to Albion and a 92-46 loss to the third-ranked team in all of Division III in HCAC foe Transylvania.
They score by committee with their leading scorer Jordan Coon only averaging an HCAC 20th-best 10.5 points per game while nine others have at least four points per game. Six-foot forward CiCi Bailey is second on the team with 9.5 points per game but is eighth in the HCAC in rebounds per game with 6.5.
The women will be the first to tip from the Weaner Center at 1 p.m. on Saturday with the men following the conclusion of the first game.
