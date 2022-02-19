BLUFFTON — Defiance College men’s and women’s basketball played their final regular season games at Bluffton in a doubleheader on Friday night. The men came away with a 67-62 victory while the women fell 78-59.
The men were the second game of the night and it was a close one the entire way but Defiance (11-10, 9-6 HCAC) ultimately erased a 10-point deficit with four minutes remaining in the game to come away with a 67-62 win.
It snaps a seven-game losing streak from the men to the Beavers (6-17, 2-13 HCAC). It’s the first time anyone on the DC roster has beaten Bluffton.
Tyler Andrew led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 22 points and eight rebounds. Marell Jordan added 14 points, three rebounds and three assists.
Jameel Cosby led Bluffton with 22 points. Miguel Ringer added eight points and five rebounds.
The Defiance men will likely get a home conference tournament game on Sunday. Time and opponent are to be announced.
The season finale doubleheader started with the Defiance women (14-9, 9-7 HCAC) falling to Bluffton (18-6, 14-4 HCAC). The win is the Beaver’s 16th in their last 18 games to end the season.
After the first quarter ended in a 20-20 tie, Bluffton outscored Defiance 23-9 in the second quarter to take a 43-29 lead into halftime.
The halftime lead held as the Beavers shot a scorching percentage from the field going 30-of-57 (53 percent) and 11-of-24 (46 percent) from three.
Defiance didn’t have as much luck going 25-of-65 (39 percent) and 3-of-17 (18 percent). Nysha Speed led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 18 points and seven rebounds in her final regular season game. Taylor Steinbrunner added eight points, four rebounds and four steals.
Patrick Henry graduate and current freshman Kayla Prigge led all scorers with 26 points for the Beavers. She also added six boards, four steals and four assists. Brianna Gillig was second on the team with 21 points and five rebounds. Morgan Smith recorded a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Defiance will now look ahead to the HCAC tournament on Sunday where they will travel to Rose-Hulman as the No. 5 seed. Tip time is to be announced.
Men
DEFIANCE (67) — Andrew 22; Edwards 2; Beamon 4; Jordan 14; Swanner 8; Awls 14; Heidelburg 0; Jones 3; Johnson 0. Totals: 23-44 3-5 18-27 — 67.
BLUFFTON (62) — Bruns 4; Stammen 8; Cosby 22; Ketner 5; Frey 4; Owen 9; Davis 2; Finch 0; Ringer 8. Totals: 25-54 4-14 8-15 — 62.
Three-point goals: Defiance 3-5 (Jordan 1-1, Swanner 1-1, Awls 1-1, Andrew 0-1, Edwards 0-1), Bluffton 4-14 (Cosby 2-7, Ketner 1-3, Owen 1-1, Stammen 0-2, Bruns 0-1). Rebounds: Defiance 33 (Andrew 8), Bluffton 27 (Ringer 5). Turnovers: Defiance 14, Bluffton 7.
Defiance 30 37 — 67
Bluffton 28 34 — 62
Women
DEFIANCE (59) — Criblez 7; Brinkman 0; Day 7; Steinbrunner 8; Speed 18; Paul 1; Cooper 7; Linkous 0; Sparks 5; Francis 3; Hunt 0; Good 2; Barrett 2. Totals 25-65 6-11 59.
BLUFFTON (78) — Gillig 21; Saltzman 0; Henry 3; Zender 3; Prigge 26; Plank 0; Shardo 6; Fitzpatrick 3; Zaborowski 0; Schneider 0; Smith 16; Mendenhall 0; Brinkman 0; Cavanaugh 0; Smith 0; Plesac 0; Anderson 0. Totals 30-57 7-7 78.
Three-point goals: Defiance 3-17 (Francis 1-2, Cooper 1-3, Sparks 1-4), Bluffton 11-24 (Prigge 6-9, Shardo 2-3, Henry 1-2, Zender 1-2, Fitzpatrick 1-4). Rebounds: Defiance 24 (Speed 7), Bluffton 44 (Smith 12). Turnovers: Defiance 7, Bluffton 19.
Defiance 20 9 15 15 — 59
Bluffton 20 23 15 20 — 78
