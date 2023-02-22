Defiance College senior men's basketball standout Marell Jordan was among the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference's honorees for the fourth time in his five years with the Yellow Jackets. Jordan was named to the HCAC's All-Conference Second Team in a vote by the league's coaches, the league announced on Wednesday.
In the All-Conference women’s basketball teams and awards, DC senior Taylor Day was named HCAC Honorable Mention for the third time in her career while freshman Kalista Friday was one of six first-year players chosen to the Newcomer Team.
Jordan led the HCAC in scoring average at 18.3 points per game through 21 games while his 384 total points ranked fifth. He also ranked sixth with 1.9 steals per game (40 total), seventh in assists (3.1 apg), eighth in total blocks (20), and his five rebounds per contest were 19th in the HCAC. In 15 conference games, Jordan scored 16.9 points per contest. He also led the Yellow Jackets in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, total field goals made, field goal attempts, free throws made and free throw attempts.
Jordan's decorated DC career finished with 1,524 points, the 10th-most in Defiance College history and ranks fifth among Yellow Jacket scorers competing at the NCAA level. Jordan also cemented himself in career the career top-10 lists for steals with 177, which tied for second all-time, 1.84 steals per game, also second all-time, and 53 total blocks to tie for 10th-most.
Jordan is a three-time Second Team All-HCAC performer while earning First Team honors for the 2021-22 season. A graduate of Jefferson High School in Lafayette, Ind. is prepared to graduate from Defiance College with his degree in criminal justice in the spring.
Among the conference's major awards, Defiance College graduate Nate Conley (2010) was tabbed HCAC Coach of the Year for leading Manchester to the top seed in the HCAC Tournament with a 16-9 overall record and 14-4 mark within the conference.
Day was Defiance's leading scorer and rebounder at 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game and appeared in 24 of the team's 25 games. A graduate student from West Mansfield, Ohio, Day's final season was highlighted by 11 games scoring in double figures and two double-doubles. She set a new single-game career high with 29 points at Franklin on January 21 and ended her time in a Jackets uniform just 44 points shy of 1,000 with over 500 rebounds.
"Taylor has been a senior leader for us in scoring and rebounding all year and very deserving of this recognition from the coaches in the league," says DC women's basketball coach Rod Hersha.
Friday played in all 25 games during her first season at Defiance and made six starts. She was third on the team in scoring at 8.6 points per game, good for 23rd in the HCAC and second-best among first-year players, and was one of three players to hit at least 20 3-pointers on the season. Friday also led the team in steals with 43 while hitting 85 percent of her free throws.
"Kalista has proven herself to be one of the better first-year players in the league," says Coach Hersha. "She has not only led the team in several categories in given games but also shawn unusual leadership for a young player with her competitiveness and competitive maturity."
