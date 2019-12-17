With Christmas in the air and the end of the calendar year fast approaching, the Defiance College men’s and women’s roundball squads will be going their separate ways this week in more ways than one.
While the DC men take a 7-1 head of steam and 2-0 HCAC record on the road to face conference foe Anderson University (3-5, 1-1 HCAC) on Wednesday, the Lady Yellow Jackets (2-6, 2-1 HCAC) continue a tough non-conference grind which has thus far paid dividends beyond the win-loss realm.
Following a road loss at Hiram on Monday, the DC women will be back on the bus Wednesday for a trip to Adrian College (4-3) before wrapping up the 2019 portion of the schedule on the home planks of the Karl H. Weaner Community Center on Saturday, hosting a 1 p.m. sting-fest against the visiting Hornets of Kalamazoo College (2-6).
The young Lady Jackets, despite dropping five of six non-conference tilts in the early stretch, secured a favorable 2-1 position in the thick of the HCAC rankings heading into the new year with wins over Anderson and Rose-Hulman. But with that accomplished, what stands between the Defiance ladies and a well-deserved holiday breather is a grueling string of non-conference collisions and many more miles logged before coming home for the 2019 finale.
“We can’t wait to get back home,” said second-year DC women’s head coach Allan King, Jr., whose Jackets will have played five of their seven non-conference games on the road in 2019. “We have become road warriors here in the first half of the year. It’s gonna be nice to be ending that non-conference schedule at home before Christmas break. We’re looking for a little home cooking.
“The Defiance community has always been so good to us, coming out and supporting us, so we have that home court advantage even when our students aren’t on campus because we get so much support from our local community,” he added. “So we’re ready … we’re ready to be home. We’ve got two tough road ones this week, and I’m sure by Saturday we won’t be able to wait to be on that home court getting that opportunity to show the improvement that we’ve made over out time away.”
The DC men might appear to have a much more laid-back itinerary with just one road game on the slate, the Jackets are up against quality over quantity as they attempt to polish off an unblemished conference record and maintain a foothold atop the HCAC roster in 2019.
With gritty wins over Rose-Hulman (83-73) and defending HCAC champ Hanover (75-69) already in the bag, Defiance men’s fifth-year frontman Scott Cutter would like nothing more than to see his Jackets add Anderson to the list and enter 2020 with perfect conference vision while continuing to flip the script on last year’s trying 1-17 finish.
“Our league is extremely balanced. There really isn’t a No. 1 team and there really isn’t a No. 10 team,” said Cutter, whose Jackets will then travel to Heidelberg on Monday before Christmas break. “Every team is so close to each other, and there just really isn’t a night you can take off in our league. Because of the balance, whoever plays better on that given night is gonna win. No one’s gonna show up to the gym with so much more talent that they’re just automatically gonna win the game.”
The Ravens do enter Wednesday’s affair with plenty of skill to deal with, though, most notably 6-4 junior guard Maurice Knight. Knight’s 19.0 points per game leads the HCAC while his 44.4 percent (16-of-36) from the perimeter and team-high 7.9 rebounds per night makes him an all-around threat to keep in check.
Meanwhile, 6-6 sophomore forward Dalton DuBois is chipping in 13.3 points while 6-2 senior guard Malik Laffoon is also reaching double-figures with 11.4.
Defiance suffered its lone loss of the season last week in a 70-69 heartbreaker to Oberlin. With four players averaging double-digit scoring numbers, the Yellow Jackets have relied on clutch production both out of the starting lineup and off the bench.
Tyler Andrew — a 6-5 sophomore out of Indianapolis — is currently leading the way for DC with 14.6 points per game and a dangerous 44.8 percent (13-of-29) from triple-land. Starters Sean Tyson (14.6 ppg, Micaiah Cox (10.9 ppg) have also been a pair of headaches for opposing defensive efforts.
The Jackets have also gotten huge offensive production from players like Marell Jordan, a 6-2 sophomore who has been good for 11.8 points off the bench.
“We have definitely been that team where it’s been different guys on different nights, and that’s really good for your team when it’s that way,” said Cutter. “It’s not like we go in and there’s so much pressure on certain players that have to play well for us to win. We’re not that way.
The Lady Jackets have been getting a crash course in growing pains, with an overwhelmingly young roster of just two seniors and a junior leading a who’s who of sophomores and freshmen.
Wednesday’s haul to Adrian will be another test in that department, as the Jackets tangle with a Bulldogs squad featuring 28-year mentor Kathy Morris along with a pair of local sophomore standouts in 6-1 Hicksville grad Addison Bergman and 5-8 Wauseon product Rylee Campbell.
“They have some good size inside and they’re a well-coached team,” said King. Their coach has been there I believe close to 30 years and this is our program’s second year, so we’re a program on our way up and they’re kind of a steady program. I think the biggest thing that’s gonna be the difference is both teams have been able to rebound the basketball … I think it’s a strength for them and I think it’s a strength for us. Whoever wins that battle will have a pretty good edge.”
While Campbell leads the scoring with 10 points per game, many of the Bulldogs’ 35.6 rebounds per contest rest with 8.6 from junior forward Sha’Trice Graves, who comes in just below Campbell with a scoring average of 9.4 ppg.
Bergman has also been big on the boards, ripping down 5.3 off the bench while chipping in 7.1 points per night.
One area the Jackets will look to exploit will be the 22 turnovers committed by the Bulldogs each game, with defensive efforts from sophomore Taylor Day (1.7 spg) leading the way along with a steal per night from starters Kalyn Pickens (5-5 junior guard), Josi Wolf (6-1 freshman post), Nysha Speed (5-5 sophomore guard) and Danielle Carruthers (6-0 senior post).
“With all these different people and so many freshmen getting the opportunity to play, we’re finally getting on the same page defensively,” said King, whose team has also struggled on the turnover end with an average of 20.3. “Josi Wolf has done a good job as a freshman coming in and being that anchor to our defense. She’s starting to be that person to where we can take away the other team’s best post player. When you can set your defense that way, it’s a really nice way to be able to defend the other team.”
Following the non-conference end to the calendar year, the Defiance College women will go full-throttle into their HCAC schedule starting with a Jan. 4 home meeting with Franklin.
