The Defiance College basketball teams both sit at 0-4 after weekend losses to Franklin, and both will seek out that elusive first win this weekend when they tangle with Anderson.
The DC women’s team will entertain the Ravens on Friday at 7 p.m., then make the trip on Saturday. Anderson comes in at 1-3 after a split with Manchester, losing 63-55 and winning 50-48.
“They were picked to finish pretty high in our league,” said DC women’s coach Allan King, Jr. “In the last two years, we’ve split the season series.”
The teams look to play at close to the same pace. Anderson is scoring 52.8 points a game and Defiance is scoring 57.5.
“They play close to our style,” King said of the Ravens. “We’ll see a mirror image offensively and defensively.”
Anderson is led by junior guard Lexi Dellinger. She leads Anderson at 18 points a game, plus 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
“She’s been a star since she’s been a freshman,” King said of Dellinger. “She shoots the 3 well and gets to the basket. The games the last couple of years have come down to getting stops on her.”
Dellinger gets help on offense from sophomore guard Allie Owens (9.5 points) and senior center Hannah Hawkins (9 points, 7.8 rebounds).
King is also concerned about freshman Makynlee Taylor, who averages 5 points a game after being inserted into the starting lineup.
“She’s been a big boost to their starting lineup,” added the DC coach.
Defiance comes in led by sophomore Bri Townley (Paulding), who averages 9.3 points a game.
“I want to see more movement and get more people involved,” King said of the DC offense. “We’ve added a few new wrinkles for Bri Townley. What we’re missing is seeing a group of players involved instead of just one or two.”
Another sophomore, Nicole Sims, is second on the team at 8.8 points a game.
King is seeing growth our of the young lineups he is putting on the floor.
“This was to be a growth year,” admitted King. “What I saw from games 1-2 and 3-4 was growth. That’s what I’m looking for, to get better every day.”
The men’s team will play Friday night at Anderson before hosting the Ravens on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Anderson is led by senior guard Ronny Williams, who was named to the D3 hoops team of the week. Williams poured in a career high 27 and 14, plus games of eight and seven rebounds and two games with seven rebounds each, in 93-89 and 72-64 wins over Manchester to move to 3-1.
The Ravens come in scoring 81.5 points a game and they are shooting 40 percent from behind the arc in the early part of the season.
Williams (21 points) is one of three players in double figures for Anderson. Sophomore guard Cade Gentry is tallying 12.8 points a game and freshman forward Gavin Dowling adds 10.3 points a game.
Gentry is shooting 52.6 percent from long range and Williams is 42 percent.
DC sits at 0-4 after being swept by Franklin 88-65 and 86-77. The Yellow Jackets are led by junior guard Marell Jordan, who is averaging 20.7 points in three games. Freshman guard Dan Luers chips in 16.5 points a game in four starts and junior forward Tyler Andrew is scoring 11.3 points and 5.5 rebounds a game.
The problem has been on defense, where the Yellow Jackets are allowing 78.5 points a game.
