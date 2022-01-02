Defiance women’s basketball earned its third straight win in a 66-59 non-league victory over Heidelberg while the men dropped their first conference game of the season in a 74-64 loss to Mount St. Joseph on Saturday night.
The women controlled the game the entire way against Heidelberg (2-9), who has now lost nine of their last 10 games. However, Heidelberg hung in the game all night, taking the lead a couple of times.
After the Yellow Jackets (7-3) took an early 10-4 lead, the two teams played even for the entire first half. Taylor Steinbrunner knocked down two early threes to help Defiance out to an 18-15 first quarter lead.
It was more of the same in the second half, but this time leading scorer and rebounder Nysha Speed proved why she tops both categories, scrapping for every loose ball and finding ways to put the ball in through the cylinder in a multitude of ways.
The 5-5 senior had seven first-half rebounds and nine points to lead the Yellow Jackets and finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds for yet another double-double, her fifth in the Jackets' 10 games this year.
“She does all the little things,” Defiance head coach Allan King said of the Sterling Heights, Mich. native. “She is rebounding, she's scoring and there were seven or eight defensive plays that she made in that game that no one else in the stands is paying any attention to, but they're exactly how we want to play defense.”
Once the second half, Defiance was looking for a run to start to separate themselves and they got one as they went on an 8-0 run to stretch their lead to ten midway through the third quarter.
But Heidelberg’s three-point shooting kept them in it (9-of-19) and the Student Princes were able to push that lead back down to as small as two with under three minutes left in the game.
It was the sign of a young team that King believes is still learning how to win.
“We're in that phase where we're learning how to consistently win,” King said. “learning how to win is also learning how to put some of those games away so you don't have to make every single one tough.
“The first game back after Christmas break, you never really know what you are going to get. We just needed consistency. We got a little more consistency for a while in the second half then we had some breakdowns. I thought overall, we played pretty well and the biggest thing is they're a tough physical gritty team and we were tough and physical and gritty too and got the job done.”
Taylor Day was second on the team with 12 points off the bench while Steinbrunner added eight points.
The women are back in action again on Wednesday against Bluffton at 6 p.m. at the Weaner Center
The men's contest was a tough-fought game the whole way without leading scorer Marell Jordan, who was averaging 22 points per game prior to this contest and just had a 16-point game against Kent State-Tuscarawas the day before.
Senior Tyler Andrew, who just returned from injury and had 10 points off the bench in the same game, was also missing.
“If you're a sports fan in the time of that we currently live and you think real hard about it, you'll come up with a possibility, but I can't comment on it,” Defiance head coach Josh Gibson said of the missing duo.
The Yellow Jackets (5-5, 3-1 HCAC) had to plunge forward nonetheless and they did despite not leading at all the entire way.
The Panthers (6-5, 2-2 HCAC) opened up a 7-2 lead to start the game that was quickly cut to two by a Landen Swanner three-ball leading into the first media timeout of the game.
From there, the Yellow Jackets kept the lead tight the entire way but couldn't find a run to put them over the top.
The lead never reached more than five for Mount St. Joseph and it was tied up at 18 and 28. A late bucket by the Panthers put them up 30-28 at the half, but Gibson liked the way that his team was battling down two important scoring options.
“The guys that were here I thought they fought really hard,” Gibson said. “I thought we had a lot of guys that stepped up and had opportunities that maybe they haven't gotten. Cameron Awls, for example, did a great job of stepping up for us into that and did a really nice job of giving us a lift in the first half.”
Awls was a spark plug in every sense of the word in the first half, coming off the bench and scoring 15 points to lead all scorers. The Toledo Central Catholic product scored from the outside and through hard drives through the lane proving to be just what the Yellow Jackets needed to stem the loss of two of their best scorers.
In the second half, Defiance continued to hang for the first five minutes, thanks in large part to freshman sharpshooter Landen Swanner. The DC newcomer knocked down two 3-pointers to keep the game within one.
However, in about a five-minute stretch midway through the second half, the Panthers went on a 16-4 run, knocking down threes and causing turnovers.
The Yellow Jackets made sure their first loss wasn’t a formality though, continuing to fight back and cut down the lead to six with over a minute left to play before ultimately falling short
Awls’s 15-point first half carried the points lead though he ended with 17 in the game. Beamon ended with 14 points on 6-of-17 shooting, Swanner went 3-of-5 from deep in the game and finished with 11.
“I thought the guys did a nice job today trying to compete and get better,” Gibson said. “We had a couple of chances to completely fold and we didn't, we found a way to at least come back and make it interesting at the end.”
Jordan's absence was felt most in the ballhandling department as MSJ won the turnover battle 17-5, which led to a 23-3 advantage in points off turnovers.
“Marell averages 32 minutes a night, and he's got the ball in his hands a whole lot," explained Gibson. "We had a lot of other guys who maybe don't have to make all those decisions. We had guys trying to do a little too much too and we told them that ‘you don't have to be superhuman, what you are is good enough, just be you.’”
The men will also be back in action on Wednesday at home against Bluffton. Game time is set for 8 p.m.
Women
HEIDELBERG (59) — L. Sweeney 16; Altenburger 11; Rogers 11; Thomas 8; Walter 6; Martin 4; A. Sweeney 3; Ratliff 0; Carter 0; Shoots 0. Totals: 21-53 9-19 8-16 - 59.
DEFIANCE (65) — Speed 19; Day 12; Steinbrunner 8; Sims 7; Good 7; Cooper 6; Sparks 4; Criblez 2; Kylie Brinkman; Francis 0. Totals: 23-58 3-12 17-23 - 66.
Three-point goals: Heidelberg 9-19 (Sweeney 4, Rogers 3, Thomas, Sweeney), Defiance 3-12 (Steinbrunner 2, Day). Rebounds: Defiance 35 (Speed 11), Heidelberg 31 (Altenburger 9). Turnovers: Defiance 17, Heidelberg 23.
Heidelberg 15 15 15 14 - 59
Defiance 18 13 24 11 - 66
Men
MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (74) — Thomas 18; Young 15; Gardner 10; Luers 9; Totton 8; Wiehe 6; Clos 5; Cluxton 3; Kolar 0; Kinnett 0. Totals 25-60 17-20 74.
DEFIANCE (64) — Awls 17; Beamon 14; Swanner 11; Edwards 9; Jones 7; Wittenbaum 3; Lewis 2; J. Johnson 1; G. Johnson 0; McCorkle 0; Griffin 0. Totals 25-52 7-10 64.
Three-point goals: Mount St. Joseph 7-20 (Thomas 3, Wiehe 2, Young, Luers), Defiance 7-20 (Swanner 3, Beamon, Jones, Awls, Wittenbaum). Rebounds: Mount St. Joseph 30 (Young 7), Defiance 35 (J. Johnson 8). Turnovers: Defiance 17, Mount St. Joseph 5.
Mount St. Joseph 30 44 - 74
Defiance 28 36 - 64
