FRANKLIN, Ind. — The Defiance men's basketball team defeated Franklin, 62-59 on the road on Saturday evening for its second HCAC win in a row.
Meanwhile, the DC women’s hoops team dropped their second straight contest after winning their conference opener, falling 74-62 to Franklin at the Spurlock Center.
The DC men took its largest lead in the first half as a 10-2 run featuring three jumpers from Avonte Jones and two from Marell Jordan put the Jackets (3-4, 2-0 HCAC) up 28-19 with 4:03 left in the first half. The Jackets didn’t score again in the opening 20 minutes as the Grizzlies (3-2, 1-1 HCAC) ripped off a 10-0 run to take a 29-28 lead into the halftime break.
DC’s scoreless drought lasted until the 18:28 mark of the second half when Desjani Beamon scored off an offensive rebound to cut Franklin’s lead to 33-30. From there, the game was a tightly-contested one as the Jackets and Grizzlies battled to six ties and 11 lead changes over the final 18 minutes. With 6:45 left in regulation, Franklin’s Ty Wright hit a 3-pointer to put the Grizzlies up 55-54, a score that lasted for nearly three and a half minutes as both teams were unable to find a point. Finally, Jordan hit a jumper with 3:16 left in regulation to put Defiance up 56-55. Jordan answered a Matt Krause bucket with one of his own at the 2:26 mark to put the Jackets back up 58-57, a lead the Purple and Gold did not surrender.
Jordan came up with a final big play with a steal on Franklin’s last possession down three points to seal the win. Beamon finished with 19 points and seven steals in the victory for DC while Jordan recorded 16 points and five rebounds as the Jackets forced 15 Franklin turnovers.
In the women’s contest, the Yellow Jackets got off to an 11-4 start in the first four minutes of the first quarter before Franklin battled back to knot things at 20-20 after one stanza. After Franklin (4-1, 1-0 HCAC) took a 42-35 halftime lead, DC (4-3, 1-2 HCAC) put together an 11-4 run to cut the deficit to two at 48-46 with less than five minutes left in the third period.
However, the Grizzlies had an answer yet again with a 10-0 run and Defiance was unable to get closer. Senior Nysha Speed led the Yellow Jackets notching her fourth double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds. She also recorded two assists and two steals.
Sophomore Kylie Brinkman added 13 points during the game and went 3-of-5 from the three-point line while junior Lexi Sparks tallied 10 points off the bench with four rebounds.
The DC men will face NCAA Division I Bellarmine in Louisville, Ky. on Sunday afternoon at 3: p.m. The game will count as an exhibition game for Defiance.
Men’s Basketball
DEFIANCE (62) - Edwards 4; Beamon 19; Jordan 16; Swanner 2; Johnson 9; Wittenbaum 0; Segulin 0; McCorkle 0; Jones 12. Totals 27-61 3-8 62.
FRANKLIN (59) - Wright 15; Wiggins 9; Krause 10; Deere 8; O’Mara 8; Flatt 0; Samples 0; McDonald 4; Crowe 0; King 5. Totals 22-54 8-8 59.
Three-point goals: Defiance 5-17 (Johnson 3-4, Beamon 2-5), Franklin 7-13 (Wright 3-7, Deere 2-2, King 1-1, Wiggins 1-2). Rebounds: Defiance 31 (Edwards 8), Franklin 37 (Krause 15). Turnovers: Defiance 9, Franklin 15.
Defiance 28 34 - 62
Franklin 29 30 - 59
Women’s Basketball
DEFIANCE (62) - Criblez 2; Sims 2; Brinkman 13; Steinbrunner 7; Speed 18; Esposito 2; Cooper 6; Sparks 10; Francis 0; Hunt 2; Good 0. Totals 20-62 18-24 62.
FRANKLIN (74) - Cross 15; Torrance 6; Baker 7; Nix 8; O’Day 3; Gibson 0; Louden 0; CiCi Bailey 13; Anderson 0; Bruner 11; Hanauer 0; Barnes 11; Walker 0. Totals 25-54 22-33 74.
Three-point goals: Defiance 4-19 (Brinkman 3-5, Cooper 1-2), Franklin 2-7 (Bruner 1-3, Barnes 1-1). Rebounds: Defiance 31 (Speed 11), Franklin 42 (Bailey 15). Turnovers: Defiance 19, Franklin 22.
Defiance 20 15 15 12 - 62
Franklin 20 22 16 16 - 74
