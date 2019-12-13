Two important games in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference will take place Saturday inside Defiance’s Weaner Center as the DC men’s and women’s basketball teams welcome in Hanover.
Action begins at 1 p.m. at the Defiance women (2-4, 2-0 HCAC) battle the Panthers (3-3, 2-0). Hanover, like Defiance, is coming in fresh with a week off. Last Saturday, the Panthers scored a 72-65 decision over Manchester.
Defiance is coming in off a 53-43 win at Rose-Hulman.
“We’re starting to believe in ourselves,” said Defiance coach Allan King, Jr. “We’ve developed some on the court chemistry. A couple of wins have helped.”
Hanover comes in with the reigning HCAC player of the year in Alexis Nall. She has regained that form, earning conference player of the week accolades last week. She leads the team in scoring at 16.2 points a game and her 11.8 rebounds leads the HCAC.
“We have to slow her down,” mentioned King. “We can’t completely stop her, we can only hope to contain her.”
Another senior, Katie Hartman, helps out with 12.8 points and 5.2 rebounds.
They are two of four seniors in the starting lineup for the Panthers.
“They’ve been at the top of the league the last couple of years,” said King. “They start four seniors and one junior. This is youth versus seniority.”
For Defiance, it has been a team effort on offense. The backcourt of Taylor Day (9.8) and Kalyn Pickens (9.5) leads the team in scoring.
One difference this year is shooting the basketball. The offensive numbers have been down for the Panthers. They enter shooting just 35.9 percent and the number drops to 26.9 percent from behind the arc.
“The stats say that,” said the DC coach, talking about numbers from last year. “If you look at this year versus last year, they haven’t shot the ball particularly well. Hopefully that continues Saturday, but I know they are going to wake up at some point.”
One thing that hasn’t changed in the pressure applied by the Panthers. They are forcing opponents into 20 turnovers a game.
“We have to take care of the basketball,” King said on dealing with the Hanover pressure. “They will press us for 40 minutes. We have to be able to handle the different defenses.”
After the women, the DC men (6-1, 1-0) will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season against an undefeated Hanover team that is 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the HCAC.
The Panther men come in with a week off, having beat Manchester Saturday, 65-56. They are led by coach Jon Miller, who led Defiance to a 67-63 overall record before heading back to his alma mater.
Defiance fell for the first time this season Tuesday when Oberlin’s Joshua Friedkin knocked down a triple with 25 seconds left to send the Yeomen past the Yellow Jackets, 70-69.
“I feel like we’re getting better and better,” said Defiance men’s coach Scott Cutter. “We’ve had to fight and claw in every game we’ve played this year. I know we are heading in the right direction. It’ll probably be the same way Saturday.
“These are the ones that make your season,” added Cutter. “We put ourselves in a position to win Tuesday.”
The Panthers are led by all-everything guard Isaac Hibbard. The junior leads the team in scoring (14.8), rebounds (5.8) and assists (6.7).
“He can do it all,” Cutter said of Hibbard. “He can score, but more importantly, he has stepped into the creator role. We have a lot of respect for him.”
Hibbard does have some help. Junior Mark Albers chips in 11.8 points a game while senior Kevin Williams scores 10 points and is second on the team with 5.5 rebounds.
Senior guard Logan Ratts makes the offense go. He scores 7.5 points a game, and also dishes out nearly 6 assists per game.
The Yellow Jackets continue to score points a breakneck clip. Four players are in double figures as Defiance is at 80 points per game.
Sophomore forward Tyler Andrew leads the team at 15.4 points, but he has help from sophomore guard Sean Tyson (14.3) and junior Micaiah Cox (11.6). Sophomore Marell Jordan comes off the bench and contributes 10 points a game.
While a HCAC title isn’t on the line Saturday, Cutter believes winning at home against a good team will go a long way.
“Protecting your home court is always important,” said Cutter. “That’ll be tough on Saturday.”
