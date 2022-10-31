Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams were picked to make the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament for the 2022-23 season in the preseason HCAC coaches poll that was released last week.
The men are coming off an 11-11 season and a fourth place finish in the conference standings a year ago and they’ll return leading scorer and first-team all-HCAC performer Marell Jordan, who averaged 16.5 points per game and 2.9 assists per game. Josh Gibson will be entering his second year as head coach of the Yellow Jackets.
The women also made the HCAC tournament but were forced to go on the road after going 14-9, 9-7 HCAC. They experienced a lot of turnover with head coach Allan King leaving the program. Longtime Defiance and Napoleon High School coach Rod Hersha has been tabbed as the interim coach.
The Jacket women only lose one starter and two overall players from a season ago in Nysha Speed, who was second with 11.5 points per game and led the team with 8.2 rebounds per game. Briawna Francis was the other senior lost.
Taylor Day, a senior from a season ago, returns as a graduate student after averaging 8.5 points and 2 assists per game. Their leading scorer in Taylor Steinbrunner (12.2 ppg) also returns.
The men begin their season on Friday, Nov. 11 at home against Miami University-Middletown. They’ll play an exhibition at Oakland University on Monday, Nov. 7. The women start their campaign on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at Kenyon. Their first scheduled home game isn’t until Wednesday, Nov. 30 against Manchester.
