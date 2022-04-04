DC-Logo-COLOR.jpg

Defiance College split its first HCAC baseball doubleheader against reigning conference champ Transylvania on Sunday at Defiance High School. The Yellow Jackets (6-10, 1-1 HCAC) won game one 12-5 and fell in the second game 5-3.

The opening game saw senior Lucas Thomeier club two 3-run home runs to power the DC bats as a seven-run fourth inning brought the Jackets back from a 5-0 deficit. Nate Kaffenbarger, Gunner Gregg and Tyler Dehan had two hits apiece, backing up Cohen Nies’ 5.1 innings of work to earn the win on the bump. LC grad Trent Murdock had an RBI sacrifice fly.

In the late game, Transylvania (7-12, 1-1) struck out 15 Defiance batters as DC was out-hit 9-8. Jacket sophomore Hunter Bostater (Fairview) drove in a pair of runs while sophomore John Hammerstein struck out four in two perfect innings of relief.

The Jacket will travel to Earlham (13-5, 2-0) for an HCAC doubleheader on Tuesday.

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments