Playing a single game rather than a doubleheader for the first time this season, the Defiance College baseball team came back from a 7-0 deficit before suffering a 13-12 loss in 10 innings to visiting Anderson in a HCAC matchup at Craig A. Rutter Field on Wednesday.
Anderson (10-6) scored twice in the fourth inning, three times in the fifth and two runs in the sixth before Defiance (4-11) tallied five runs in the seventh. The Yellow Jackets put together a six-run eighth to lead, 11-7, but the Ravens answered with four runs in the ninth to tie the contest. In the 10th, AU picked up a pair of runs before the hosts got a run back and had the bases loaded when the final out was recorded.
The game lasted three hours and 45 minutes, and there were 26 hits in the game, including 16 by Anderson. The Ravens made three of the contest’s five errors and each team walked 12 times. The guests left 15 runners on base and DC 14.
Nate Kaffenbarger led the Defiance offense, going 3 for 6 with a grand slam, triple, double, six runs batted in and two runs scored. Michael Reese finished 1 for 3 with a solo homer, walk and two RBIs while Josh Vischer drove in three runs with a two-run single and bases-loaded walk.
The Jackets used eight pitchers with starter Lane Good (Napoleon) tossing two innings, yielding no runs with two strikeouts. Kendall Duval threw a scoreless seventh inning before freshman Jeremy Russo took the loss after working the 10th.
