Defiance had just given up the go-ahead run in the eighth inning against Ohio Northern Wednesday, falling down 2-1 before a five-run fifth inning, including a grand slam from Trent Murdock, catapulted the Yellow Jackets to 6-2 victory.
The win is their second in the last two games as they move to 9-25 on the season while ONU falls to 18-20.
Both teams scored in the opening inning as Logan Stevens left the yard with a solo bomb in the top of the first and Nate Kaffenbarger answered with an RBI double in the bottom of the inning.
The pitching took over from there neither team could muster a run until Nate Webb left the yard in the top of the eighth and Murdocks grand slam and a five-run inning in the bottom separated the two teams. Mitchell Roever got the other RBI in the innings
Murdock was 2-for-4 in the contest with four RBIs to lead the Yellow Jackets.
Defiance is set to get back in action for their last two games of the season on Saturday in a road doubleheader against Rose-Hulman.
