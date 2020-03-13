FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Defiance College baseball team was back in action on Thursday in the 30th Annual Gene Cusic Collegiate Classic at the Lee County Player Development Complex against the State University of New York at Canton Roos. In a doubleheader, Defiance came up with two more victories by the scores of 10-3 and 6-0 to extend its winning streak to six games.
The Yellow Jackets move to 6-2 overall while SUNY Canton falls to 0-7.
In the opener, DC scored three times in the top of the first before the Roos tallied a run in the bottom of the inning. Defiance added single runs in each of the second and third innings, taking a 5-1 lead, before SUNY Canton trimmed its deficit to 5-2 in the sixth. In the final inning, the Yellow Jackets pushed across five more runs, making it 10-2, before the Roos concluded the scoring with a run in the bottom half.
DC had nine hits while allowing just two. Defiance overcame four errors while its opponent made one. The Yellow Jackets left 10 runners on base and SUNY Canton five.
Leading the DC was offense was Nolan Kestner, who finished 3-for-3 with a walk, two runs batted in and two runs scored while Nate Kaffenbarger was 2 for 4 with a triple, run scored and an RBI. Ben Bucklew (Archbold) also went 2-for-4 with a hit-by-pitch, run scored and an RBI while Colin Minner tripled, driving in two runs and scoring another.
On the mound for Defiance, Will Bohlman started and went two innings before Lane Good (Napoleon) pitched four innings for the win, allowing one hit and a run with a strikeout. Kendall Duval and Paris Creek (Bryan) both threw in the seventh inning, combining to yield no hits and no earned runs.
The Yellow Jackets took a 2-0 advantage in the bottom of the second inning of game two and added four runs in the fifth in recording their first shutout of the year.
DC, which collected four stolen bases, ended with a 7-4 edge in hits and each team stranded six base runners. The Roos committed three of the contest’s four errors.
Kestner was again perfect at the plate for Defiance, going 2-for-2 with a walk, run scored and an RBI while freshman Josh Vischer had two hits in three at-bats, knocking in a run. Kaffenbarger stroked his second triple of the day while drawing a base on balls, driving in a run and scoring one.
Freshman Brant Richardson started on the hill and got the victory for the Yellow Jackets after going six innings with a strikeout and walk. Tyler Hines tossed a perfect final inning with a strikeout.
DC concludes its games in the Gene Cusic Collegiate Classic at the Player Development Complex today with a twinbill versus Haverford College. Game one is slated at 9 a.m.
