BLUFFTON — Defiance college baseball took on their rival Bluffton on the road Tuesday, falling in both games of a doubleheader.
The first game was a narrow one as Defiance (7-23, 2-12 HCAC) got on the board first with a Austin Horning single that plated two.
The bats went quiet after that however, and with Bluffton (15-18, 8-6 HCAC) rebounding quickly with two runs in the bottom of the second and another the sixth, it proved to be enough to overcome the Yellow Jackets.
Jacob Boelkens moved to 4-1 on the season with the win on the mound for the Beavers. Sam Thombs received the loss for Defiance.
Both teams saw the bats wake up a little bit in the second game that ended in a 8-4 loss for Defiance.
Defiance again got on top quickly with two runs in the first inning on back-to-back RBI singles from Hunter Bostater and Austin Horning.
But again, Bluffton responded quickly with three runs in the bottom of the first. The Yellow Jackets immediately tied the game at three with a fielders choice by Gunner Gregg that plated a run and neither team scored again until Bluffton scored two in the fifth and one in both the sixth, seventh and eighth.
The five insurance runs proved to be enough for Bluffton as Defiance’s one run in the eighth wasn’t enough to spark a rally.
Austin Horning led the way for the Yellow Jackets at the dish going 2-for-8 with three RBIs. Trent Murdock grabbed a double, the only extra-base hit of either game for Defiance.
The two losses mark Defiance’s 13th loss in the last 14 games. They’ll look to get back on track with a home senior day doubleheader against Hanover on Saturday. First pitch of the first game is scheduled for noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.