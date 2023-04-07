The Defiance Yellow Jackets were swept in doubleheader action against the Manchester Spartans that saw their opponent’s starting pitchers combined for 17.2 innings at Defiance High School on Friday.
In game one, Zach White blanked the Yellow Jackets 2-0 with a complete-game shutout on just 93 pitches, including 72 strikes. White retired 15 straight following two first-inning singles by Defiance, a string broken up by a two-out infield single by Mitchell Roever during the sixth. Roever recorded two of DC’s three hits against White, who struck out seven batters without issuing a walk to the Jackets.
Despite the tough-luck loss, Cohen Nies (2-3) turned in a second consecutive quality start by letting up just two runs over seven frames of work. Johnny Hammerstein closed out the final two innings with scoreless relief, his third shutout appearance in his last four games He was perfect aside from a hit batter in the eighth.
Two home runs and more stellar starting pitching led Manchester toward a 10-5 victory in the second game.
While DC claimed the first score of the game during the second inning, the Spartans took the lead back on a two-run blast by Joel Kennedy, his third of the year, that cleared the right-center fence. Fast forward to the sixth with Manchester up 5-2, another homer put the game a bit more out of reach as Harrison Pittsford mashed his seventh of the campaign after Kennedy walked to start the inning.
Defiance posted more hits than Manchester (12-10), led by four hits and four RBIs by Trent Murdock (Liberty Center. He knocked in a run on a single in the fifth, tripled in another during the seventh and socked a two-run, two-out double in the ninth.
The Yellow Jackets and Spartans conclude their three-game series on Saturday with a single game played at 1 p.m. at Craig Rutter Field.
