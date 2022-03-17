FORT MYERS, Fla. — After splitting a Monday doubleheader in Florida, Defiance baseball did the same on Tuesday as they bounced back from a shutout 3-0 loss in the first game to defeat Wisconsin Lutheran 4-3 in the second in extra innings.
The Yellow Jackets were only able to muster three hits in the first game as Fabio Kamitani threw a complete-game shutout while walking none and striking out five to move to 1-1 on the season.
Defiance’s John Hammerstein fell to 0-1 as he began the game going three innings without surrendering a run but ran into trouble in the fourth and fifth innings. He went 4.2 innings giving up three runs (one earned) on four hits, four walks and six strikeouts.
Josh Vischer led the way at the plate for DC going 2-for-2 with two singles in the contest.
The Yellow Jackets had more luck in the second game as they jumped on starter Gabe Knight for three runs in the first inning. Nick Kaffenbar started the scoring with an RBI single that Alex Morr also came home on via an error to make things 2-0. Trent Murdock singled in the third run of the innings.
Lutheran fought back with a run in the second and two more in the third to tie things at three. Neither team brought anyone across the plate until the bottom of the ninth when Lucas Thomeier singled down the right field line to bring in Gavin Gregg and win the game.
Fairview grad and DC freshman Caleb Frank got his first start of his college career getting a no decison while giving up three earned on six hits, two walks and four strikeouts over 6.2 innings of work.
Defiance will play their third and final doubleheader in Fort Myers on Thursday against Skidmore.
