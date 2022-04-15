FLORENCE, Ky — Two grand slams crushed the hopes of Defiance College baseball on Friday as they fell 13-6 in both games of a HCAC doubleheader at Mount St. Joseph.
Senior Nate Kaffenbarger continues to have success at the plate as he went 3-for-5 at the plate and scored twice in the first game. Both Lucas Thomeier and Hunter Bostater each clubbed home runs in the first contest as well.
Mount St. Joseph out-hit the Yellow Jackets 17-9, scoring three in the first two innings and four in the seventh to put the game out of reach.
Tyrell Anderson was 4-for-5 with a grand slam, double and four RBIs for the Lions. Ryan Murray had a home run, triple and two RBIs.
The second game was more of the game as Mount St. Joseph again scored three runs in the first two innings as well as four in the sixth and four in the eighth to push the game out of reach.
Thomeier and Bostater continued their good days at the plate as Thomeier went 4-for-5 with two RBIs while Bostater went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Trent Murdock left the yard in the game for Defiance while Mitchell Roever went 2-for-3 with a double.
Anderson hit his second grand slam of the day for the Lions, finishing with eight RBIs total in the game.
The Yellow Jackets are back in action at home against Manchester for a doubleheader where they will look to end a now eight-game skid.
