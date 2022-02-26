SEWANEE — Defiance College baseball opened up their season with a win, as Cohen Nies threw five shutout innings to guide the Yellow Jackets to a 5-1 triumph.
Nies started the game and allowed just three hits, struck out 10 and walked only three batters.
John Hammerstein pitched the next three innings giving up only one run in the seventh inning on a balk. Kendall Duval closed it out walking two batters in the final inning but striking out two.
At the plate the Yellow Jackets saw three players notch multi-hit games with Alex Morr going 2-for-5 with an RBI, Nate Kaffenbarger going 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored and Trent Murdock going 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Hunter Bostater was 0-for-2 with two walks, a run and an RBI. Josh Vischer went 1-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored.
Hayden Swisher earned the loss for Sewanee, replacing Matt Munn after Munn threw three no-hit innings and struck out seven. Jack Roode led the way at the plate going 2-for-4 with a walk.
Defiance was originally scheduled to play a double header but due to fog, the second game was moved to Sunday where they'll play a double header then. First game is set to start at noon.
Defiance 000 203 000 - 5 10 2
Sewanee 000 000 100 - 1 4 2
Records: Defiance 1-0, Sewanee 2-3
Winning Pitcher: Cohen Nies (5 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 10 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing Pitcher: Hayden Swisher (2 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading Hitters: (Defiance) - Alex Morr 2 hits, 1 RBI; Nate Kaffenbarger 2 hits, 1 run, 1 walk; Trent Murdock 2 hits, 1 run; Hunger Bostater 2 walks, 2 RBI, 1 run; Josh Vicscher 1 hit, 1 RBI, 1 run, 2 walks. (Sewanee) - Jack Rhode 2 hits, 1 walk; Wade Sansone 1 hit, 1 walk; Mike Lewishall 1 RBI
