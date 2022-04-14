DELAWARE — Defiance College baseball gave up nine runs in the first three innings and dropped their sixth straight game in an 11-1 road defeat at the hands of Ohio Wesleyan on Thursday. 

Nate Kaffenbarger led the way for Defiance (6-15) going 2-for-3 with a walk while Billy McNamara also logged two hits. 

Tyler Sickmiller was pegged with the loss for the Yellow Jackets. 

Ohio Wesleyan's D.J. Neff also logged two hits, one of which went over the fence and drove in two RBIs. Dillon Ysseldyke also drove in two runs on a 2-for-3 day as well. 

Josh Ferreira struck out seven over seven innings to earn the win. The one Defiance run in the game came in the sixth inning from an Ohio Wesleyan error. 

Defiance will look to rebound on Friday as they are back in the HCAC for a road doubleheader at Mount. St. Joseph. First pitch is set for noon. 

