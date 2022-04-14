DELAWARE — Defiance College baseball gave up nine runs in the first three innings and dropped their sixth straight game in an 11-1 road defeat at the hands of Ohio Wesleyan on Thursday.
Nate Kaffenbarger led the way for Defiance (6-15) going 2-for-3 with a walk while Billy McNamara also logged two hits.
Tyler Sickmiller was pegged with the loss for the Yellow Jackets.
Ohio Wesleyan's D.J. Neff also logged two hits, one of which went over the fence and drove in two RBIs. Dillon Ysseldyke also drove in two runs on a 2-for-3 day as well.
Josh Ferreira struck out seven over seven innings to earn the win. The one Defiance run in the game came in the sixth inning from an Ohio Wesleyan error.
Defiance will look to rebound on Friday as they are back in the HCAC for a road doubleheader at Mount. St. Joseph. First pitch is set for noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.