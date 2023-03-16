FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Defiance baseball team continued its spring break trip Tuesday with a doubleheader against Wisconsin-Stout. The Blue Devils took both games, winning game one 5-0 and game two 6-4. The Blue Devils remain undefeated and improved to 5-0 with the sweep while the Yellow Jackets fell to 1-6.
In game one, the Yellow Jackets had runners on first and second with two outs in the fourth inning but Austin Horning (Pettisville) was forced out at second base to end the inning as Stout pitcher Trevor Miller allowed just two hits, singles from Trent Murdock (Liberty Center) and Mitchell Roever, while fanning four with no walks in seven frames. Joseph O’Neil took the loss, allowing three runs - one earned - in five innings with two strikeouts.
The late game saw some spark from DC as Josh Vischer and Ethan Jenkins each had an RBI single in the second inning to chip into an early 3-0 deficit. However, a pivotal moment came in the top of the third inning as DC had runners at second and third with two outs. UW-Stout starter Cooper Beving was injured during Tyler Dehan’s at-bat and had to leave the game with a 2-2 count. Reliever Alex Foss came in and struck out Dehan on one pitch to end the threat.
After the Blue Devils added two more runs to lead 5-2, Murdock scored on a wild pitch in the fifth inning while Jacob Hild singled home Hunter Bostater (Fairview) to get DC closer but DC came up short.
The Yellow Jackets were off Wednesday and will play Skidmore and Wisconsin Lutheran on Thursday with the first game beginning at 9 a.m.
