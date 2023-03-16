DC-Logo-COLOR.jpg

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Defiance baseball team continued its spring break trip Tuesday with a doubleheader against Wisconsin-Stout. The Blue Devils took both games, winning game one 5-0 and game two 6-4. The Blue Devils remain undefeated and improved to 5-0 with the sweep while the Yellow Jackets fell to 1-6.

