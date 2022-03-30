SPRINGFIELD — Defiance College baseball traveled to Springfield, Ohio for a double header against Wittenberg on Wednesday and fell in both giving up a combined 25 runs in the two games.
The first was a 14-2 loss as the Tigers homered four times in the game. Jack Siefert went 3-of-4 with a home run and four RBIs.
For Defiance, senior Nate Kaffenbarger led the way going 3-for-4 with a double while freshman Gunner Gregg went 2-for-3 with a double and freshman Jacob Hild's two-run double put the Yellow Jacket on the board first in the second inning.
Logan Kunkel was tabbed with the loss on the mound.
The second game didn't fare much better as Wittenberg tagged the Yellow Jackets for two in the second, six in the fourth and three in the sixth to take home a an 11-3 victory.
Sophomore Trent Murock was responsible for two of the runs driven in while Bill McNamara was respoinsible for the other, all which came in the fourth inning to take a 3-2 lead.
Siefert again drove in four runs for Wittenberg to make it eight total over the two contests. Lane Johnson went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.
Justin Maynard picked up the win for the Tigers while freshman Tyler Sickmiller was tabbed with the loss.
Defiance is back in action for their home opener on Saturday, April 2 where they'll open up HCAC play as well against league-favorites Transylvania.
