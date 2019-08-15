DEFIANCE — Robert Zeigler, no stranger to northwest Ohio, has been named assistant coach for the Defiance College baseball team. Zeigler brings a great deal of pitching experience to the Yellow Jacket program as well as roots within the area.
Zeigler comes to Defiance from Midwest Stars Baseball Club where he served as an assistant coach while also handling the pitching coaching duties for the club.
Throughout an impressive playing career at Defiance High School, Zeigler earned accolades such as being named a Louisville Slugger All-American, an Under Armor All-American, Rawlings First Team All-Region, D2 Player of the Year and captured a state championship.
Zeigler went on to attend the University of Kentucky before transferring to Kent State University where he was as a valuable piece of the Golden Flashes’ pitching staff. In just two seasons on the Golden Flashes roster, Zeigler made 33 appearances including three starts. Through 51.1 innings on the mound, Rob tallied eight saves and 56 strikeouts. He was also named to the 2017 Academic All-MAC team.
“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to return home and make an immediate impact on this program,” Zeigler said.
In discussing his connection to the DC program, Robert stated, “Growing up I was able to watch DC baseball games with my dad and now to have the opportunity to serve on the coaching staff is something I’m very excited about.”
Zeigler went on to discuss the team’s successful 2019 campaign.
“The team had one of their best years in program history last year, so Coach Woodley and I plan to utilize that momentum heading into the 2020 season,” said Zeigler.
Robert’s father, Steve, attended DC and played baseball for the Yellow Jackets.
Zeigler earned his undergraduate degree in organizational communication before obtaining a Master of Arts in sport and recreation management from Kent State.
