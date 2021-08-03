GREENSBORO, N.C. – Last week the American Baseball Coaches Association announced its Team Academic Excellence Award winners for 2020-21. Defiance College earned a spot on the list for the third straight season after the baseball squad posted a 3.42 GPA for the 2020-21 academic year. The Yellow Jackets also recorded an all-time high team semester GPA of 3.43 for the spring semester.
To receive an ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award, all members of the program must combine for a minimum GPA of 3.0 (on a 4.0 scale) over the entire school year.
A total of 380 collegiate baseball programs were recognized through the ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award program, including 147 NCAA Division III teams. Defiance is one of six Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) institutions included on the list.
The Yellow Jackets had eight players named to the Tom Bohlsen Academic All-HCAC this past spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.