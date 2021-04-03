On Good Friday, the Defiance College baseball team hosted an HCAC doubleheader with Earlham and was defeated by the scores of 8-2 and 14-8 at Rutter Field.
In the opener, Earlham led 2-1 after one inning before scoring one run in the third inning and two runs in the fourth to take a 5-1 lead. Defiance trimmed its deficit to 5-2 in the seventh before the Quakers pulled away with a three-run ninth.
DC (4-13) was outhit 9-4 and committed four of the game’s five errors, which led to five unearned runs.
Cohen Nies started and pitched six innings for the Yellow Jackets, giving up three earned runs with five strikeouts and one walk in the loss.
After each team scored a run in the first inning of game two, EC took a 13-1 advantage in the sixth. DC clawed back with a six-run seventh, making it 13-7, before the scoring concluded with each squad pushing across a run in the ninth.
Earlham (11-6) edged the hosts in hits, 14-12, but struck out nine times to Defiance’s six. Six errors were made in the contest, including four by the Yellow Jackets.
Napoleon grad Lane Good paced DC at the plate by going a perfect 5 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored while Nate Kaffenbarger, who finished a single short of a cycle on Wednesday, was 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored. Michael Reese hit a three-run home run.
DC is scheduled to play a conference twinbill at rival Bluffton on Saturday at 1 p.m.
