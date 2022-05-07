DC baseball: Defiance splits with Rose-Hulman, Kaffenbarger sets doubles record

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Defiance College baseball dropped their first game of a doubleheader with Rose-Hulman 15-0 on Saturday, but immediately bounced back with a 5-3 win in their final game of the season.
Rose-Hulman got on the board for four runs in the bottom of the second in the first game and never looked back in a 15-0 rout of the Yellow Jackets.
Josh Mesenbrink led the Fightin' Engineers with going 3-for-3 with a home run and a triple in the game. Mitchell Roever and Austin Horning each had hits in the game for Defiance.
Jacob Hild drove in the fifth run of the game in the fifth inning on an RBI groundout. Tyler Hines and Kendall Duval threw three scoreless innings in relief.
Cohen Nies gave up four runs over 1.1 innings to take the loss for Defiance.
The second game started out similarly to the first, with Rose-Hulman taking a 3-0 lead after two.
Defiance put one on the board in the fourth with three straight singles from Horning, Lucas Thomeier and Roever. They then put three runs on the board in the fourth on three walks, an error, a wild pitch and an RBI groundout by Mitchell Roever to take a lead they never gave back up.
After giving up three in the first two innings, Sam Thombs pitched well allowing no runs over the next four to earn his thrid win of the season.
