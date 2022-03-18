FORT MYERS, Fla. — Defiance baseball gave up 30 combined runs and dropped two games of a doubleheader on Thursday to Skidmore.
The first game started out great for the Yellow Jackets (3-5), who spotted four runs in the first inning off a two-RBI single from Hunter Bostater, a walk from Josh Vischer and a sacrifice fly from Dylan King.
But disaster struck in the bottom of the inning as Skidmore (8-1) brought across 10 runs on six RBI singles, a 2-RBI double from Josh Hornung and a sac fly.
The Yellow Jackets scratched across another run in the top of the second to keep the score within five but another three Skidmore runs in the bottom put the game firmly out of reach.
The second game was more of the same but with less run support for the Yellow Jackets. Skidmore scored three in the first, one in the second and third, five in the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh to win 13-2.
Despite the overall struggles, Nate Kaffenbarger had an incredible day at the plate going 7-for-8 scoring two runs in the two games. The first game saw Bostater go 2-for-4 and drive in four RBIs.
The Yellow Jackets are back in action on Saturday with a doubleheader at Baldwin Wallace University. The first game is against Hiram at 1 p.m. with the second coming against Pittsburgh-Bradford at 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.