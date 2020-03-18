Just a week ago, Defiance College baseball coach and athletic director Derek Woodley was working on a spring trip to Florida with the DC baseball team.
Now, the Defiance athletic program sits at a standstill as the world awaits progress from the COVID-19 disease, also known as the coronavirus.
Like the state’s high school programs, the Defiance College campus is currently sitting empty.
“Our campus has made the decision to have no athletics (practices and competition) for two weeks,” said Woodley. “That’s in addition to the HCAC rule of no competition until April 6.”
Unlike the NCAA, who canceled championships for both the winter and spring, Defiance is hoping to get back on the diamond, track and tennis courts before the end of the school year.
“We didn’t want to rush to any decision,” Woodley said of not wanting to cancel the entire season. “As a conference, the president’s really ultimately made the decision, with discussion from the ADs.”
The problem becomes, the Defiance season for baseball and softball ends in early May. Waiting until mid-April to make a decision on the season would leave a short amount of time to work with.
“Once you get into the middle of April, it’s going to be really hard,” Woodley said of playing out the season. “If all of a sudden in middle to late April it’s all clear, well we graduate in early May, so that will be challenging. The spring season at our level is short enough. To condense it the way it is, it would be challenging to finish the season.
“You always hold out hope,” added Woodley. “Everything has a domino effect. A lot of conferences, whether it be Division I, II or III, decided to shut down spring sports. We decided to not take that route. We did that to at least have some hope. It doesn’t look good, but at least we have that sliver that we don’t want to close the book on the season just yet, but it is looking like it’s probably inevitable.”
Add on top of dealing with a team as head coach, Woodley has the added responsibility of being the school’s athletic director, and he and his team was in Florida when the announcement of the suspension of the season was made.
“Fortunately or unfortunately, I was in Florida last week,” said Woodley. “Kathleen Westfall, our assistant AD, had to deal with the majority of announcements and those types of things. I was in the loop over the phone, but as when meeting were being held, I was in pregame or in the middle of a doubleheader. There was a lot of information I wouldn’t know until after our games. Now that we’re back, I’m full steam ahead.”
It has kicked off what has have to been one of – if not the most – strangest weeks in Woodley’s career.
“It was interesting all week,” he said. “Once the news started to trickle out that conferences were shutting down and the NCAA wasn’t holding winter and spring championships, it startled some people on our team. Our approach has always been controlling what we can control. I know that sounds like coach-speak, but that’s what we say in our program. We talked about those things.”
Talking about what the team could control, the Yellow Jackets needed to finish the spring trip to Florida, one where they finished 7-3.
“On Friday, we won our last game and split a doubleheader,” said Woodley. “That whole day was surreal. In the first game, we took out our starting pitcher (Cohen Nies), and our pitchers don’t typically do this, he waited on the mound for the relief pitcher to come in and he waited on the mound and gave him a hug and hugged everybody on the infield. It started to hit home for me right there and these guys think this is it for the year.”
It led to a somewhat uncomfortable ride on a bus from Florida back to campus in Defiance.
“The bus ride was pretty quiet on the way home,” mentioned Woodley. “Granted, it was long, but it was quiet. The hard thing is that I didn’t have a lot of answers. We don’t know if it (the season) is done. We collected uniforms, and we would typically wait until Monday to collect them. We did it on Saturday when we got back because we recommended they go home for two weeks. It was really bizarre, surreal, sad. Really, all those emotions at the same time.”
Now comes the hard part. The college has sent students home, which includes members of all spring sports. Woodley has to work on what will happen to all spring sports at the college as AD, plus working on what will happen to the baseball team as its coach.
“I’ve created a short-term checklist and a long-term checklist for our department and the baseball program,” said Woodley. “Right now, I’m trying to think of ways to keep our guys active when they are at home. I’m hopefully going to be sending them workouts to do but even that is hard, because we don’t want them running with a bunch of people.”
The best thing he can do as a coach is keep the morale and mood of the baseball team up as best he can.
“I try to stay in contact with them every day,” Woodley said of talking to his players. “We have a group text. It’s not that we’re getting ready for the fall, I still have hope we are going to finish out the spring. We’re off to a great start and these guys are passionate about our program and I think they are excited. Obviously, they don’t want it to be done.”
