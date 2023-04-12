Defiance softball completed a two-game home doubleheader sweep of Alma on Wednesday, downing the Scots 7-6 in the first contest and 3-2 in the second.
In the first contest, Defiance (13-13) was able to walk it off as an Ali Mowen ground a ball with a bases loaded scored Brooke Silcox, who singled down the right field line to start the inning.
After both teams scored two runs in the first inning and Defiance took the lead in the third with one run, the Yellow Jackets were forced to respond with five in the in the fifth after Alma (13-14) scored two in the top of the inning to take back the lead.
Savannah McCoy moved to 5-6 on the season in the circle as she relived Riley Alcorn for two and two thirds of an inning and gave up just one hit. Brooke Silcox had a home run, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Mowen had a three RBI day as well.
In the second game, The Yellow Jackets, got out to a 3-0 lead with two runs in the third and another in the fourth. They were able to fend off the Scots, who scored two in the seventh inning and had the tying run in scoring position with no outs, but stranded her there to end the game.
It was Anika Craft who went the entire way for DC, giving up just two runs (one earned) on four hits, striking out five and walking one. She moves to 7-5 on the season with the win.
At the plate Destiny Coil and Lily Linke eached clubbed doubles while Mowen and Marissa Roberts each had RBIs.
The two wins mark DC’s 13th win in their last 15 tries and a now four-game win streak as they head into an away conference doubleheader at Transylvania on Saturday where they will look to stay unbeaten in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play. The opener is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
Over on the baseball diamond, Ohio Wesleyan’s DJ Neff cleared the fences in the top of the ninth inning for a two-run blast to help give the Battling Bishops a 14-12 win over the Yellow Jackets.
It was a game that featured 36 total hits between the two teams as DC (3-19) overcame a 6-0 deficit after two innings to take a 10-8 lead after six innings, but ultimately fell for the 11th-straight time.
Genoa High School graduate Josh Vischer became the 10th player in Defiance College history to get five hits in one game as he went 5-for-6 at the plate while Liberty Center’s Trent Murdock notched a career-best five RBIs, doubled twice and went 4-for-5.
Aside from big performances by Vischer and Murdock, Defiance receive multi-hit games from Hunter Bostater and Bryan’s Alex Morr as well.
On the pitching side, Johnny Hammerstein was the only Defiance hurler to not allow a run as he fired 1.1 two-hit frames to get the Jackets out of the four-run seven before handing off to Sam Thombs for the ninth.
The Yellow Jackets return to action on Friday to begin a three-game HCAC series at Anderson. First pitch for Friday’s series opener is scheduled for 4:15 p.m.
