Both games of Sunday’s doubleheader between Defiance College baseball and Bluffton were all square through four innings, but timely hitting boosted the Beavers to a pair of victories, 7-3 and 14-4, in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference action at DC’s Rutter Field.
Both starters turned in quality starts during the first game, but the highlight came from a pinch-hit, two-run double by Bluffton’s Kenny Schneider that snapped a 1-1 tie with two outs in the top of the sixth.
Defiance’s Cohen Nies (Loss, 2-2) was dealt a tough-luck defeat by holding Bluffton to three runs through six innings of work and recorded a season-best eight strikeouts. Nies mowed down six of his first 11 hitters faced and tip-toed around six walks. His last free pass put two runners on with one away in the sixth before he induced an infield fly. Schneider’s number was called on the next hitter and delivered the clutch knock for Bluffton.
Bluffton starter Jacob Boelkens (Win, 2-1) was economical in navigating seven innings on one walk, four punchouts and six hits while yielding three Defiance runs. Boelkens stranded two Jackets on the bases in the first before settling in and scattered four Defiance hits the rest of the outing. Boelkens’ only walk led to a 1-1 tie in the fifth as the righty walked DC’s leadoff hitter.
The second game did not have the same drama as the first and resulted in a run-rule victory for Bluffton.
The rivals combined for seven runs in the first inning after similar offensive outputs to close the first ballgame. Bluffton’s Justin Maurer unloaded on a three-run homer to left-center to create a 3-0 lead. The Beavers kept it rolling with a walk to Schneider and a Deitering double whipped up a 4-0 edge. Defiance answered in the home half of the inning to get the first four hitters on base. Trent Murdock hammered a two-run double to left followed by an RBI single from Hunter Bostater to bring DC within one.
Softball
The Defiance College softball team saw their winning streak come to an end at nine games as the Yellow Jackets dropped two close, one-run games to Adrian Monday afternoon. The losses drop Defiance to 9-13 and Adrian improves to 14-6.
In a pitching duel, Adrian’s Abbi Patton was slightly better than Savannah McCoy. The Yellow Jackets found themselves down 2-0 in the third inning when Adrian put together a two-out rally. The Bulldogs had two hits in the inning and took advantage of an error by Ali Mowen.
Defiance had two on and two out four different times in the game, but could only manage one lone run in the final inning. In the final inning, Natalee Cooper singled with one out and Marissa Roberts reached on an error. Josilyn Guzman stepped up and laced an RBI single with two outs after Brooke Silcox had lined out in the prior at bat. Lily Linke would strike out to end the game.
Anika Craft and Macee Schang (Wauseon) were dealing all game and neither offense could get much going which led to seven straight scoreless innings.
Amber Krause launched her first career home run in the ninth to give Defiance a two-run cushion at 3-1. Following the home run, Natalee Cooper and Anika Craft singled with one out but Schang settled down and retired Brooke Silcox and Marissa Roberts to prevent any further damage. The two runs wouldn’t be enough though. Adrian scored three in the bottom of the ninth to earn the 4-3, walk-off win. A walk loaded the bases with two outs and the Bulldogs followed that up with back-to-back RBI singles to earn the win.
